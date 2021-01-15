 
January 15, 2021

US Navy Exercises Option for Shallow Water Combat Submersibles

(Photo: (Photo: USSOCOM)

The Naval Sea Systems Command has exercised a $39,211,704 contract option with Teledyne Brown Engineering for the production of MK11 shallow water combat submersibles.

Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed by September 2024.

The Shallow Water Combat Submersible (SWCS) is a manned submersible and a type of swimmer delivery vehicle to be used to deliver U.S. Navy SEALs and their equipment for special operations missions.

In September 2019, Teledyne Brown Engineering was awarded a $41,446,604 firm-fixed price, cost and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to produce MK11 Shallow Water Combat Submersibles and provide related engineering services. The award included options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $178,181,112.

