NOAA-Led Expedition Maps Cook Islands’ Exclusive Economic Zone

Exploration Vessel Nautilus, operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust, successfully completed a three-week mission to map and explore the Cook Islands’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

This collaborative effort, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through its Ocean Exploration program and supported by a grant to the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), marks a milestone in strengthening U.S.-Cook Islands partnerships in marine resource management.

Guided by priorities set by the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority (SBMA), the expedition employed remotely operated vehicles, advanced mapping technology, and telepresence to collect critical data on abyssal plain habitats. Seven Cook Island-based scientists joined the mission, which included imaging and cataloging seabed and biological compositions, providing valuable insights into diverse seafloor habitats. This publicly available data will help inform and advance the responsible management of marine resources in the region.

The mission concluded with a port event hosted by the Cook Islands Government, showcasing the expedition’s findings to the local community. U.S. representatives, including Embassy New Zealand Chargé d’Affaires David Gehrenbeck, NOAA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere Erik Noble, and International Trade Administration Deputy Assistant Secretary for Textiles, Consumer Goods, Materials, Critical Minerals & Metals Joshua Kroon, joined Cook Island leaders to celebrate the mission’s findings.