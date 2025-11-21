Friday, November 21, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 21, 2025

NOAA-Led Expedition Maps Cook Islands’ Exclusive Economic Zone

© piter2121 - stock.adobe.com

© piter2121 - stock.adobe.com

Exploration Vessel Nautilus, operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust, successfully completed a three-week mission to map and explore the Cook Islands’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). 

This collaborative effort, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through its Ocean Exploration program and supported by a grant to the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), marks a milestone in strengthening U.S.-Cook Islands partnerships in marine resource management.

Guided by priorities set by the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority (SBMA), the expedition employed remotely operated vehicles, advanced mapping technology, and telepresence to collect critical data on abyssal plain habitats. Seven Cook Island-based scientists joined the mission, which included imaging and cataloging seabed and biological compositions, providing valuable insights into diverse seafloor habitats. This publicly available data will help inform and advance the responsible management of marine resources in the region.

The mission concluded with a port event hosted by the Cook Islands Government, showcasing the expedition’s findings to the local community. U.S. representatives, including Embassy New Zealand Chargé d’Affaires David Gehrenbeck, NOAA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere Erik Noble, and International Trade Administration Deputy Assistant Secretary for Textiles, Consumer Goods, Materials, Critical Minerals & Metals Joshua Kroon, joined Cook Island leaders to celebrate the mission’s findings.

Related News

R/V Falkor (too) crew and Argentine science team prepare to deploy a Servicio de Hidrografía Naval’s Wavescan Oceanor Buoy, or WOB; the moored buoy collects data on currents as well as hydrographic and atmospheric parameters. © Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists Collect Biodiversity Data in Argentina’s Submarine Canyons

Scientists on an Argentinian-led expedition onboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) deployed an array of technologies…

© Kathy A. Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: Episode 14

The SS Edmund Fitgerald was the largest ship on the Great Lakes when she was launched on June 7, 1958. She sank in a storm on November 10…

© I-SEAMORE

I-SEAMORE Project Concludes with a Tested Maritime Surveillance Platform

The I-SEAMORE project, co-funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation program under the Grant Agreement 101073911…

Source: Boxfish Robotics

Watch: ROV Exploration of “Freshwater Everest”

The underwater mountain, dubbed Freshwater Everest, rises 300 meters (1,000 feet) from the lakebed of Lake Superior.In this livestream…

Aerial view of the Rock Islands and coral seascape at the Republic of Palau. [Photo credit: The Nature Conservancy]

Bezos Funds AI Nature Projects

The Bezos Earth Fund has announced $30 million in new investments aimed at scaling AI to tackle biodiversity loss, climate change…

(Credit: Unique Group)

Unique Group Scores Multi-Million-Dollar LARS Supply Deal

Unique Group, a subsea technology and engineering services firm, has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by CCC…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news