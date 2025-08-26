 
August 26, 2025

ExxonMobil Hires Shearwater for OBN Survey in Angola

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices )

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey work offshore Angola by ExxonMobil’s affiliate Esso Exploration Angola Block 15 Limited.

The two-month project is scheduled to begin during the third quarter of 2025.

The project will be delivered using Shearwater’s OBN platform, featuring the SW Tasman and Pearl node system, with SW Gallien deployed as source vessel.

“Being selected by ExxonMobil to perform this OBN survey in Angola is a real testament to Shearwater’s OBN-platform.

“This award reflects our strong track-record in delivering high-quality OBN surveys and the trust our clients place in us to support their strategic exploration goals,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

