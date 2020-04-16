FarSounder Enters Brazilian Market

FarSounder announced Ulstein Belga Marine headquartered in Centro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is its newest dealer and their first in Brazil. Ulstein Belga Marine will integrate FarSounder’s Argos series of 3D forward-looking sonars into its product offering.

“Our strategy has been moving towards digitalization and sensor related solutions for communication, navigation, sea-state monitoring and optimization of performance,” said Jan Lomholdt, Managing Director of Ulstein Belga Marine.

The Argos system’s technology provides vessels with real-time 3D imagery of the waters ahead, assisting users in navigating challenging waters with safety and security. This technology detects and clearly shows its users various in-water hazards including shallow bottoms and numerous fixed and moving underwater obstacles including icebergs and shipping containers.

“With its many rivers and huge ocean with an enormous coastline, Brazil is a market with many types of vessels that can benefit significantly from Farsounder's innovative navigation technology. We are excited to start the collaboration and feel that FarSounder fits perfectly into our portfolio of international, trusted providers of smart and safe solutions for the maritime and offshore industry in Brazil.” Lomholdt said.