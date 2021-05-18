 
May 18, 2021

FarSounder Turns 20

This year marks two decades that FarSounder has been dedicated to developing its unique 3D Forward Looking Sonar technology (3D FLS). Back in 2001, the company's founders saw a need for a solution to answer the question of what is in front of my vessel underwater right now. This real world issue has since been mitigated with the innovative Argos navigation sonar systems.

“These 20 years have been a fascinating journey. We started by listening to the marketplace, focusing on delivering a high-quality product and providing superior customer service. These principles are still our top priority today,” said Matthew Zimmerman, Founder and Vice President of Engineering. “Thank you to our valued customers and dealers for joining us on this journey, and thank you to everyone who believed in us as we worked toward helping to create safer oceans.”

Today, this patented technology is deployed in all of the world’s oceans, working to keep vessels safe. Argos series of navigation sonars are used to detect shallows and obstacles in the water column. There is a broad range of vessel types that find these sonars invaluable. With a user interface showing real-time 3D imagery in up to a 120-degree field of view out to navigationally significant ranges, the benefits are abundant.

Teamwork and creativity is behind all of FarSounder’s research and development. They prioritize collaboration to produce fresh ideas on how to make the oceans safer. “This 20 year milestone is a testament to our exceptional team and their dedication to marine safety that has fueled our growth over these past 20 years,” said Cheryl M. Zimmerman, CEO of FarSounder.

As the company looks toward the future, it continues to be a part of the solution through initiatives with partner organizations, such as the IHO and NOAA. In addition, it is always prioritizing innovation to advance its technology to better assist customers and engage all vessels in obtaining this historically missing piece of the navigation puzzle.

