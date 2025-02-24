Monday, February 24, 2025
 
EDGE and Fincantieri Deepen Partnership for Underwater Protection Solutions

Illustration (Credit: Fincantieri)

Illustration (Credit: Fincantieri)

EDGE and Fincantieri have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU), deepening their cooperation through joint venture Maestral, which will be focused on the design, development and creation of unmanned systems for critical underwater infrastructure protection and seabed mapping, next-generation submarines, drone-carrier ships, and lightweight torpedoes.

The MoU is based on both companies collaborating to develop underwater technologies, supporting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in becoming a regional pioneer in underwater technology innovation.

The agreement comes amidst a rapidly evolving landscape for national defense. New threats and vulnerabilities are changing global dynamics, intensifying geopolitical rivalries, and increasing demand for investment in maritime defense.

Critical underwater infrastructure has become a target due to its exposure to threats and can only be protected with advanced technological solutions, highlighting the pressing need for governments to invest in this sector.

Building on their existing partnership through Maestral, the MoU will allow both companies to share knowledge, technical expertise and production resources to develop state-of-the-art products suitable for the challenging and complex environment of the underwater environment.

“Through Maestral, EDGE and Fincantieri are advancing world-class underwater capabilities that will play a pivotal role in the future of subsea security and maritime defense.

“This partnership marks a significant step in positioning the UAE at the forefront of this strategically important domain, strengthening its role as a regional pioneer with globally competitive expertise.

“As underwater technologies become increasingly vital to national security, we are committed to driving innovation, enhancing sovereign capabilities, and setting new industry standards in this high-potential sector,” said Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group.

“The underwater domain is projected to reach $400 billion by 2030 as defense public needs for countries globally are rapidly evolving. Through Maestral, we are pleased to support the UAE’s ambitious naval strategy and alongside a trusted partner like EDGE, we will seek to deliver ground-breaking underwater solutions to meet future needs for its national capabilities,” added Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director.

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
