Fincantieri, Defcomm to Jointly Advance Naval Units and Surface Drones

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed a strategic agreement to accelerate the development of autonomous surface units developed by Italian start-up Defcomm, which specializes in unmanned solutions for the maritime sector.

The agreement focuses on a co-investment partnership to accelerate the development and industrialization of surface drones designed by Defcomm, which have already passed long run and endurance tests.

These drones are designed for surveillance, intelligence, and patrol missions and able to operate in fully autonomous mode, remote control, and manual control.

The partnership will also enable Fincantieri to develop and integrate deployment capabilities for autonomous surface vehicles on its naval units, serving both domestic and international customers.

Furthermore, the collaboration between Fincantieri and Defcomm will also support upcoming training activities during which the advanced capabilities of the platforms and their interoperability in complex scenarios will be demonstrated.

“This partnership confirms Fincantieri’s role as a leader in innovation and a growth engine for the entire national naval industrial ecosystem, able to catalyze the development of new technologies and anticipate the needs of a competitive and rapidly evolving global market such as that of surface drones,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.