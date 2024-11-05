Wednesday, November 6, 2024
 
﻿EDGE and Fincantieri Join Forces to Develop Advanced Subsea Defense Systems

(Credit: Fincantieri)

EDGE and Fincantieri have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the design, development, and creation of advanced manned and unmanned underwater systems solution capability through their recently launched UAE-based shipbuilding joint venture MAESTRAL.

The preliminary agreement will pave the way and boost for developing sophisticated solutions tailored to the unique underwater needs of navies worldwide.

The collaboration marks EDGE’s first venture into underwater domain, enabling both organizations to share expertise and leverage extensive technical and production resources to develop a range of innovative, interoperable manned and unmanned products – further advancing the UAE’s sovereign capabilities in cutting-edge defense technologies, for the benefit of the UAE and other navies worldwide.

“This agreement between Fincantieri and EDGE underscores a commitment to pioneering advancements in underwater technologies, combining engineering excellence with a forward-thinking approach. The underwater domain presents unique challenges, from fluid dynamics to communication and autonomy, which demand innovative and resilient solutions.

“Together, we aim to develop systems that meet the highest standards of interoperability, addressing critical needs within both the defense and energy sectors. Our efforts are dedicated to setting new benchmarks in safety, resilience, and environmental responsibility in underwater operations, contributing significantly to both national capabilities and global maritime security,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director.

“In just five years, EDGE has boldly expanded its reach across every domain of advanced technology and defense. From the outset, we recognized that only through collaboration and partnership could we develop the technologies and expertise necessary for EDGE to lead in the air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains.

“Our ongoing partnership with Fincantieri exemplifies this strategy, opening limitless opportunities for both companies in the joint development and production of advanced surface and underwater naval solutions,” added Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE.

