Finland Contacts China, Russia Regarding Baltic Sea Pipeline Probe

©Jerzy Nowak / MarineTraffic.com

©Jerzy Nowak / MarineTraffic.com

Finland's foreign ministry said on Friday it had contacted China and Russia via diplomatic channels regarding the investigation of damage to a pipeline and a telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea.

Early on Oct. 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators say may have been deliberate sabotage. 

The Finnish foreign ministry in a statement to Reuters on Friday said it had contacted China to seek help to get in touch with the NewNew Polar Bear vessel, a ship named as a subject of investigation by Finnish police.

Regarding Russia, Finland contacted the Russian foreign ministry, "stating the seriousness of the matter", and that an investigation had been launched.

(Reuters - Reporting by Anna Kauranen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

