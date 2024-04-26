 
New Wave Media

April 26, 2024

Vallourec Wins ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Order Offshore Guyana

(Credit: Vallourec)

(Credit: Vallourec)

France-based tubular solutions supplier for the energy market Vallourec has secured an order from ExxonMobil for the supply of line pipe for the Whiptail development, offshore Guyana.

This is the fourth major order in the framework of the long-term agreement signed in 2021 with ExxonMobil Guyana.

Vallourec will deliver over 180 km of line pipe, including X80 grade, following the lots previously booked for the Uaru order.

Following the Yellowtail, Gas-to-Energy and Uaru orders, signed under the same long-term agreement, the Whiptail order further strengthens Vallourec’s strategic supplier relationship with ExxonMobil Guyana.

With the Whiptail order, Vallourec has now secured orders for approximately 700 km of line pipe for installation offshore Guyana since December 2021.

Vallourec will serve ExxonMobil Guyana from its state-of-the-art Jeceaba (Minas Gerais) mill.

“This significant new contract represents the fourth under the 10-year frame agreement signed three years ago with ExxonMobil Guyana. This is also the second order to include our grade X80, demonstrating Vallourec’s ability to deliver solutions to the industry that are both technological and efficiency enablers.

“This is a new milestone in Vallourec's long history with ExxonMobil, and I would like to thank ExxonMobil once again for its confidence in Vallourec and our team for this great work,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.

The Whiptail project is located in the Stabroek Block, a 26,800 km2 strategic basin located off Guyana’s continental shelf, where several important discoveries have been made since 2015.

In April, ExxonMobil has awarded major contracts for the development of the Whiptail field, including subsea production system scope to TechnipFMC, TCP Deal for Strohm, as well as the construction and installation of the FPSO Jaguar that will be deployed on the field awarded to SBM Offshore.

Related News

Argeo Searcher vessel (Credit: Argeo)

Argeo Lands Woodside Energy’s Calypso Survey

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has signed a contract with Woodside Energy to conduct a geophysical survey for…

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Ørsted Picks Rovco for Offshore Wind O&M Work in US

Rovco has signed a framework agreement with Ørsted to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) work on two of the developer’s U.S.

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans and Equinor Cement Partnership with New Agreement

French subsea power cable maker Nexans and energy company Equinor have strengthened their long-term collaboration with a…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Wraps Up Pipeline Replacement Work Offshore Brunei

Subsea7 has completed the Pipeline Replacement Project 8 (PRP-8) offshore Brunei for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).PRP-8 is…

Subsea 2.0 tree deployed offshore Brazil (Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Picks Up ‘Large’ Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Off Guyana

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘large contract’ from ExxonMobil to supply subsea production systems for…

(Credit: Deep Ocean)

Equinor Hires DeepOcean for Subsea Infrastructure and Cable Repairs

Equinor has awarded ocean services provider DeepOcean a frame agreement for marine services covering subsea intervention…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Captain-Near Coastal
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news