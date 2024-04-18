 
New Wave Media

April 18, 2024

Norway Clears TGS and PGS Merger

(Credit: PGS)

(Credit: PGS)

Norwegian seismic firms TGS and PGS have received merger approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA), brining them one step closer to establish a premier energy data company.

The merger between the companies, first announced in September 2023, has been subject to review by the competition authorities in the UK as well as in Norway.

NCA has on April 17, 2024, cleared the merger of the two companies, whereby in the UK, the UK Competition Market Authority (CMA) is still conducting its phase I review. The deadline for the CMA to announce clearance or phase II review is June 11, 2024.

"TGS has had a good dialogue with the Norwegian Competition Authority since announcement of the transaction and is pleased to have received the required clearance today. We now look forward to receiving clearance also from the UK authorities in due course, and moving towards completion of the merge,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

"The Norwegian Competition Authorities decided in mid-February to assess the TGS-PGS merger transaction in a more detailed phase II review. Our impression is that they have done a thorough assessment, and we are pleased they have now approved the merger,” added Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS.

On this basis, the parties continue to expect and work towards completion of the merger planned during the second quarter of 2024, as previously communicated.

Completion of the merger otherwise remains conditional on the closing conditions described in the merger plan. The shareholders of both parties have approved the merger.

Following the completion of the Merger, TGS and PGS shareholders will own approximately 2/3 and 1/3 of the combined company, respectively, on the basis of the share capital of each of the companies at the time of the agreed merger.

Related News

(Credit: OMV Petrom)

ABL Gets Neptun Deep Job for OMV Petrom in Black Sea

OMV Petrom has appointed global energy and marine consultancy ABL to provide Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) services for the…

Illustration (Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)

Shearwater and Mondaic Enter Strategic Alliance to Optimize Seismic Surveys

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices and Mondaic, a provider of proprietary software and services for high-resolution 3D imaging…

Subsea 2.0 tree deployed offshore Brazil (Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Picks Up ‘Large’ Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Off Guyana

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘large contract’ from ExxonMobil to supply subsea production systems for…

Ramform Tethys vessel (Credit: PGS)

PGS Hooks Northern Europe Seismic Deal

Marine seismic data company PGS has secured a 4D contract in Northern Europe for an independent energy company.PGS said it…

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Acteon Acquired by Private Equity Investors with New CEO in Charge

Acteon Group, the international offshore energy infrastructure services business, has been acquired by private equity investors…

(Credit: Optime Subsea)

Optime Subsea to Deliver Two ROCS for Deepest Gas Field Offshore Norway

Optime Subsea has been contracted by Equinor to deliver two Remotely Operated Control Systems (ROCS) for use at the operator’s…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news