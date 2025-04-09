Trelleborg Launches Advanced Sealing System for Offshore Wind Foundations

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has launched advanced sealing system, IRIS, for Airtight Platforms (ATP), which has the potential to improve offshore wind foundation designs.

The new seal eliminates the need for welded steel landing rings traditionally used in monopiles (MPs) and transition pieces (TPs), providing an effective solution to lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for offshore wind projects, a crucial metric for developers seeking to maximize their return on investment.

Key advantages of the IRIS include significant reductions in costs associated with primary steel, welding, and engineering, alongside lower maintenance, and operational expenses. Its streamlined design also advances ease of installation, saving both time and resources.

A render of Trelleborg's IRIS system (Credit: Trelleborg)

“At Trelleborg, we recognize the challenges facing the offshore wind industry and are committed to driving its sustainable, long-term growth in every aspect while ensuring economic viability. Our new product exemplifies this commitment, providing a long-lasting and reliable solution without compromising on performance,” said Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President at Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure