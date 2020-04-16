First European Customer For Sea Wasp

Saab Seaeye has received an order from the Defense Material Organization (DMO), within the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands for deliveries of the Sea Wasp underwater vehicle system.

The Sea Wasp systems to be delivered will be used by the Dutch Navy.

With a base weight of only 75 kg, Sea Wasp is a small and flexible ROV which can be used for a wide range of underwater operations, both within the commercial and military sectors. Sea Wasp can, for example, be used for sea mine detection and other reconnaissance operations.

The order also covers some development, including the integration of the customer-specified Blueview sonar in the vehicle and HMI.