 
New Wave Media

April 22, 2022

First in Middle East: Aramco’s Survey Vessel Gets ABS' Infectious Disease Mitigation Notation

Image courtesy of Aramco

Image courtesy of Aramco

Aramco’s hydrographic survey vessel, KARAN 8, has become the first in the Middle East region and second worldwide to be awarded an ABS Infectious Disease Mitigation (IDM) notation.

ABS' IDM-A notation is offered to vessels that meet the arrangement requirements addressing the configuration of spaces that can be used for the isolation and segregation of crew, passengers, and onshore visitors, as well as the ventilation onboard and the interior surfaces of certain accommodation or working spaces.

The ABS-classed KARAN 8 has met the requirements outlined in the ABS “Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission on Board Marine and Offshore Assets,” which was developed from a range of independent governmental and commercial guidance, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The notation allows owners and operators to clearly demonstrate that the risks of infectious outbreaks have been considered. Helping marine and offshore assets become operationally resilient to the impacts of infectious diseases is vital today and will continue to be for the foreseeable future,” said Christopher Greenwood, ABS Director, Middle East Business Development. 

“This project demonstrates both Aramco and ABS’ commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision and we are delighted to be able to support forward-thinking vessel owners such as Aramco and advance the cause of safety of crews and assets.”

Abdullah O. Al-Tewairqi, Manager of the Marine Department, Aramco, said: “The notation ensures business continuity for Aramco’s offshore operations by establishing proper isolation control of infectious diseases. This is an important milestone in continuing our journey with ABS verifying Aramco’s vessels meet the latest requirements while strengthening Aramco’s position as a world leader in enhancing offshore personnel well-being and promoting the development of pandemic mitigation measures.”

Related News

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with Wintershall in Norway

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and…

Credit: NextGeo

NextGeo Taps PanGeo For Detailed Survey on Hollandse Kust West Beta Cable Routes

Marine geoscience and offshore construction support service provider NextGeo has selected PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken Robotics Company…

Credit: Advanced Navigation

"All-in-one surveying crew ": Advanced Navigation Launches AUV Hydrus

Advanced Navigation, an AI navigation and robotics systems manufacturer, has an autonomous underwater vehicle Hydrus, which is so small…

(Photo: OSIL)

OSIL Debuts New Marine Snow Catcher

Global marine systems manufacturers Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) has unveiled a new addition to its Marine Snow…

Sea Scout (Photo: Aqueos Corporation)

Aqueos Opens Boston Office to Serve Offshore Wind

Offshore services provider Aqueos Corporation is moving into its new office facility in Boston to support the growing offshore…

Image courtesy RE2 Robotics

RE2 Robotics, VideoRay Achieve Depth Milestone for Inspection-Class ROV

Underwater system being developed for Office of Naval Research (ONR) reaches unprecedented depth for an inspection-class…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Orcina Ltd

Orcina is a professional engineering software house. Our main product is OrcaFlex, the market leading numerical simulation program for modelling a wide range of offshore dynamic systems, including flexible and rigid risers, moorings, cable and pipe lay, pipeline pull-in…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Steward

● NOAA

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Onboard, Deck & Shoreside

● Anchorage, AK, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news