 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2022

Fleming to Lead VideoRay's New Defense and Government Unit

Mark Fleming (Photo: VideoRay)

Mark Fleming (Photo: VideoRay)

Remotely operated vehicle (ROV) technology company VideoRay announecd the formation of a new business unit to further develop the company’s defense and government program.

Mark Fleming will lead the unit as vice president, defense and government, responsible for all strategic business development and customer support.

Fleming, who served in the U.S. Navy specializing in explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and attained the rank of chief warrant officer five (CW5), joined VideoRay 10 years ago to increase government sales. Building on the company’s relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard, Fleming established new connections that led to contracts with the U.S. Navy, foreign navies and other governmental entities. He has built these relationships through his deep understanding of the challenges that defense personnel face in underwater missions and his strong customer service ethic.

VideoRay said it has been experiencing substantial growth over the past two years, due in part to multimillion-dollar contracts with the U.S. Navy for Mission Specialist Defender ROV systems.

“Defense and government sales of our Mission Specialist systems have grown because our capabilities are proven to be extremely valuable and unique for underwater explosive ordnance disposal. Mark is the driving force behind this success,” said Chris Gibson, vice president, sales and marketing.

Fleming added, “I’m looking forward to advancing VideoRay’s defense and government outreach and developing new ROV technology to support safe underwater missions around the world.”

Under Fleming’s direction, VideoRay will conduct a search for a new salesperson for the business unit.

Related News

Image credit Valeport

Seagrass Monitoring to the Fore in South West England

A new, non-invasive method to measure and monitor seagrass biomass on the seabed around England’s South West coast is being…

Photo courtesy XOcean

CTO in Focus: “Stop, Listen & Think” - One-on-One with Shepard Smith, XOcean

From his nearly three-decade career at NOAA to hiking the Appalachian Trail, Shepard “Shep” Smith brings a broad base of…

Researchers developed a net to collect samples through a paddle surfboard. (Photo: Anna Sanchez-Vidal / University of Barcelona)

Surfing Scientists Hunt Microplastics Off Spanish Beaches

Mounted on paddle boards or kayaks with special trawling nets attached to them, scientists and volunteers crisscross the…

VideoRay named Brad Clause as account manager for the offshore wind renewable energy, aquaculture and shipping markets. Image courtesy VideoRay

Clause joins VideoRay to Manage Offshore Wind, Aquaculture and Shipping Market

VideoRay named Brad Clause as account manager for the offshore wind renewable energy, aquaculture and shipping markets. He…

Image courtesy AutoNaut

Case Study: Autonaut Put to the Test

‘AutoNaut completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile mission gathering PAM, ADCP, CTD, and wave data on the Atlantic continental shelf…

A T38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel operates during a demonstration off the coast of Bahrain, April 29, 2022. (Photo: David Resnick / U.S. Army)

Navy Establishing Unmanned Surface Vessel Fleet for Persistent ISR in Middle East

“We're not tinkering. We're building enhanced maritime domain awareness.”The U.S. Navy’s Task Force 59, based in Bahrain as part of the U.S.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Applied Acoustics

Applied Acoustics manufactures subsea positioning and USBL tracking systems, and seismic sub-bottom profiling systems for seabed geophysical surveys.Founded almost 25 years ago in the UK, the company now supplies commercial companies and acdemic institutions throughout…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news