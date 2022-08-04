Fleming to Lead VideoRay's New Defense and Government Unit

Remotely operated vehicle (ROV) technology company VideoRay announecd the formation of a new business unit to further develop the company’s defense and government program.

Mark Fleming will lead the unit as vice president, defense and government, responsible for all strategic business development and customer support.

Fleming, who served in the U.S. Navy specializing in explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and attained the rank of chief warrant officer five (CW5), joined VideoRay 10 years ago to increase government sales. Building on the company’s relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard, Fleming established new connections that led to contracts with the U.S. Navy, foreign navies and other governmental entities. He has built these relationships through his deep understanding of the challenges that defense personnel face in underwater missions and his strong customer service ethic.

VideoRay said it has been experiencing substantial growth over the past two years, due in part to multimillion-dollar contracts with the U.S. Navy for Mission Specialist Defender ROV systems.

“Defense and government sales of our Mission Specialist systems have grown because our capabilities are proven to be extremely valuable and unique for underwater explosive ordnance disposal. Mark is the driving force behind this success,” said Chris Gibson, vice president, sales and marketing.

Fleming added, “I’m looking forward to advancing VideoRay’s defense and government outreach and developing new ROV technology to support safe underwater missions around the world.”

Under Fleming’s direction, VideoRay will conduct a search for a new salesperson for the business unit.