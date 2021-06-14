 
New Wave Media

June 14, 2021

Floating Wind: New Mooring Line Monitoring Tech Passes the Test

Image courtesy CSignum

Image courtesy CSignum

CSignum announced the testing of the prototype solution developed with Tfl Marine as part of the Floating Wind Technology Accelerator Competition (FLW TAC) was successful. 

TfI developed a unique Sea Spring to reduce snatch and fatigue loads on floating offshore wind structures. The Sea Spring incorporates CSignum’s HydroFi low frequency subsea wireless communication system which enables real-time autonomous full life fatigue monitoring. 

The TfI Sea Spring design includes piezoelectric ceramics embedded within the system to generate power for the CSignum wireless monitoring system. The tests, involving the TfI Sea Spring and CSignum HydroFi technology, took place under simulated real-world load conditions at Exeter University’s DMaC test rig. 

Funded by the Scottish Government and managed through the Carbon Trust’s Floating Wind Joint Industry Project (FLW JIP), the FLW TAC awarded enabled CSignum and TfI Marine to manufacture and test their prototype solution to overcome the challenges of monitoring and inspection of mooring lines which have negatively impacted the commercialization of floating offshore wind.

Related News

Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

The upcoming UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) should herald an increase in marine exploration…

Credit: JDR

Parkwind Taps JDR for Arcadis Ost 1 Subsea Cables

Offshore wind developer Parkwind has granted subsea cable manufacturer JDR a contract to provide, test, and terminate 33kV…

Blue Essence hybrid USV. Image courtesy Fugro

Need a Survey? There’s a USV for That

While the adoption of unmanned/uncrewed surfaces vessels (USVs) was initially in defence, use of these low footprint systems…

Image courtesy ROVCO

Rovco to Invest $13M in 'Rovco Survey Solutions', New Hydrographic Unit

Rovco launched a new hydrographic services division, “Rovco Survey Solutions”, offering a range of hydrographic, geophysical…

iStock photo courtesy Acteon

Acteon Team to Manage Installation on Calvados Offshore Wind Farm

Acteon won an integrated project with Saipem for casing installation and drilling support on the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer).

Images (c) ERELIS

Subsea Tech: Bathymetric Survey of Mediterranean, Dead Seas via Drone

Israeli drone service provider ERELIS recently conducted a number of pilot projects using a drone equipped with a single…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ICS2 Limited

ICS2 Ltd is a speciality cable producer based in their modern manufacturing facility in Dundee, Scotland, UK. The company has an extensive portfolio of over 1000 products and is globally active in the areas of marine, subsea, offshore and seismic providing Industry…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Adjunct Automation Controls Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Adjunct Steam Generator Lab Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news