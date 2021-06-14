Floating Wind: New Mooring Line Monitoring Tech Passes the Test

CSignum announced the testing of the prototype solution developed with Tfl Marine as part of the Floating Wind Technology Accelerator Competition (FLW TAC) was successful.

TfI developed a unique Sea Spring to reduce snatch and fatigue loads on floating offshore wind structures. The Sea Spring incorporates CSignum’s HydroFi low frequency subsea wireless communication system which enables real-time autonomous full life fatigue monitoring.

The TfI Sea Spring design includes piezoelectric ceramics embedded within the system to generate power for the CSignum wireless monitoring system. The tests, involving the TfI Sea Spring and CSignum HydroFi technology, took place under simulated real-world load conditions at Exeter University’s DMaC test rig.

Funded by the Scottish Government and managed through the Carbon Trust’s Floating Wind Joint Industry Project (FLW JIP), the FLW TAC awarded enabled CSignum and TfI Marine to manufacture and test their prototype solution to overcome the challenges of monitoring and inspection of mooring lines which have negatively impacted the commercialization of floating offshore wind.