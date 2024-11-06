Forcys and Cubedin Partner on Mine Countermeasures Technology

Underwater defense technology company Forcys and modular infrastructure company Cubedin have announced a strategic partnership to provide rapidly deployable modular mine countermeasures (MCM) solutions.

Forcys integrates solutions from Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis and Wavefront Systems. It will harness these capabilities to deliver highly customizable, interoperable, and containerized solutions for complex naval missions.

At the core of this integration is Forcys’ MCM-in-a-box, designed and developed by EIVA. The 20-foot Cube module solution features EIVA’s remotely operated towed vehicle. The system supports a variety of payloads, enabling it to meet MCM requirements as well as Rapid Environmental Assessment (REA) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

Designed with maximum flexibility in mind, the MCM-in-a-box can operate as a standalone system from any vessel of opportunity or military ship.



