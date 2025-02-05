Wednesday, February 5, 2025
 
Fugro Acquires Satellite Earth Observation Company

Source: EOMAP

Fugro has acquired EOMAP GmbH & Co. KG (EOMAP), a service provider for mapping and monitoring marine and freshwater environments through satellite earth observation.

Adding EO technology to Fugro’s existing mapping solutions is a key step in the company’s strategy to further expand into the water market.

EOMAP has been involved in satellite technology since 2006, holding several patented algorithms.

The market for earth observation solutions is growing due to increasing environmental regulations, the need to address climate change impacts and the recognition of marine ecosystems' vital role in our planet’s health, says Fugro.

Over the years, EOMAP has been a key partner in many of Fugro's climate adaptation and nature conservation projects, including the ISPRA Seagrass Coastal Restoration project, in which Fugro is mapping the entire coastline of Italy.

EOMAP and Fugro also collaborated in the recent COASTS project, which advances integration of data and modelling of coastal processes and blue carbon ecosystems with pilots in Europe and the Maldives.

EOMAP recorded a revenue of around EUR 5 million ($5.2 million) for 2024.

