 
New Wave Media

April 27, 2020

Fugro ROVs for Normand Clipper Vessel

(Photo: Global Offshore)

(Photo: Global Offshore)

Dutch marine and offshore services company Fugro has won a long-term contract for two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and a full survey positioning package on Global Marine Group recently chartered vessel, the Normand Clipper.

As part of the contract, Fugro will provide two Fugro core vehicles (FCVs) from their FCV600 model portfolio.

"The FCV600 is a versatile work-class ROV (WROV) and will allow Fugro to support the Normand Clipper across a range of operations, with primary focus on subsea cable-laying for the offshore utilities and renewables markets," Fugro said.

The FCV600 model can be fitted with a custom-built tracked skid, which improves operability by up to 30 % in strong currents compared to free-flying ROVs, the company added.

Alastair McKie, Director Positioning, and Construction Support Europe at Fugro, announced: “We are pleased to have been awarded this contract by Global Marine Group and look forward to supporting their remote operations on the Normand Clipper.” 

Mike Daniel, Managing Director of Global Offshore, part of the GMG, said: “These two Fugro ROVs form an important part of our wider upgrade and mobilization plan for the Normand Clipper, ahead of some exciting projects for us in the coming months.”

Global Offshore, a provider of cable installation, repair and trenching services to the offshore renewables, utilities, and oil and gas markets and part of the Global Marine Group, in February announced the long-term charter of the Normand Clipper from Solstad Offshore. The charter gives Global Offshore options for up to eight years.

Email

Related News

Image Credit: Reach Subsea

Multiple Contracts for Reach Subsea, MMT

Reach Subsea and MMT have together been awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution…

Ashtead -DMS installed on a Subsea Template as seen from ROV camera. Photo: Ashtead

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

As the global energy industry enters a period of increased offshore deepwater exploration driven by economic viability, the…

(Image: BMT)

BMT Unveils Hull-form for Autonomous Operations

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

Illustration; Image by EC-OG

EC-OG Raises Funds for Subsea Battery System

Subsea clean energy company EC-OG has said it has received £1.6 million from an investment consortium led by Par Equity.

(top left to top right) Ian Bryan, Iain Wallace and Reena Rowan (bottom left to right) Simon Miller, Brian Allen and Martin Young - Image Credit: Rovco

New Senior Exec Team for ROV Specialist Rovco

Rovco, a provider of remotely operating vehicles (ROV), has announced several key executive teams hires and internal appointments…

Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

Greensea introduces a new hull crawler that easily attaches a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to a ship hull without magnetics…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

dotOcean

dotOcean offers innovative measurement instruments and rapid development services to the maritime and offshore industry. Today, these instruments are used by major European ports and the dredging industry. Most of their instruments (e.g. the GraviProbe and DensX)…
Sponsored

It PAYS to think differently with Electronic Navigational Charts

It PAYS to think differently with Electronic Navigational Charts

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news