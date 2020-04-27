Fugro ROVs for Normand Clipper Vessel

Dutch marine and offshore services company Fugro has won a long-term contract for two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and a full survey positioning package on Global Marine Group recently chartered vessel, the Normand Clipper.

As part of the contract, Fugro will provide two Fugro core vehicles (FCVs) from their FCV600 model portfolio.

"The FCV600 is a versatile work-class ROV (WROV) and will allow Fugro to support the Normand Clipper across a range of operations, with primary focus on subsea cable-laying for the offshore utilities and renewables markets," Fugro said.

The FCV600 model can be fitted with a custom-built tracked skid, which improves operability by up to 30 % in strong currents compared to free-flying ROVs, the company added.

Alastair McKie, Director Positioning, and Construction Support Europe at Fugro, announced: “We are pleased to have been awarded this contract by Global Marine Group and look forward to supporting their remote operations on the Normand Clipper.”

Mike Daniel, Managing Director of Global Offshore, part of the GMG, said: “These two Fugro ROVs form an important part of our wider upgrade and mobilization plan for the Normand Clipper, ahead of some exciting projects for us in the coming months.”

Global Offshore, a provider of cable installation, repair and trenching services to the offshore renewables, utilities, and oil and gas markets and part of the Global Marine Group, in February announced the long-term charter of the Normand Clipper from Solstad Offshore. The charter gives Global Offshore options for up to eight years.