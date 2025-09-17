NOAA, Fugro Partner to Accelerate Deep Ocean Mapping and Characterization

NOAA Ocean Exploration and Fugro have signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) to develop and use uncrewed systems for ocean exploration to enhance the efficiency, reach and impact of NOAA’s mission to explore the deep ocean.

This collaboration unites NOAA’s scientific and operational excellence with Fugro’s technological expertise to expand ocean exploration capabilities. By focusing on uncrewed systems, such as uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs), autonomous undersea vehicles and electric remotely operated vehicles, the partnership will make ocean exploration more cost-effective and accessible to scientists nationwide.

The agreement focuses on the key objectives of seeking better ways to operate ocean exploration missions using remote technology, developing tools that enable scientists to control underwater robots in real-time from distant locations, and creating new sensors that can aid in environmental baseline studies, including the observation of critical minerals.

This agreement also enables NOAA and Fugro to coordinate on the use of ships, USVs, underwater devices and buoys that transmit data. Together, NOAA and Fugro plan to advance remote mission control, develop cloud-based workflows and improve real-time data delivery through high-bandwidth communications.

The CRADA outlines a plan for joint technical workshops focused on launching mutually beneficial projects. These may include demonstrations of digital workflows, the development of new sensor technologies, assessment of cloud-based data integration to support habitat mapping, the observation of critical minerals and other mission-critical objectives.

Fugro's experience operating uncrewed vehicles, providing data services and remotely managing offshore systems and assets makes it a valuable partner for NOAA as they explore previously unexplored or poorly explored areas of the deep ocean. While Fugro and NOAA Ocean Exploration will develop specific projects together in the coming months, the CRADA lays the groundwork for ongoing collaboration and innovation between the public and private sectors.