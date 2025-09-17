Wednesday, September 17, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 17, 2025

NOAA, Fugro Partner to Accelerate Deep Ocean Mapping and Characterization

The Fugro Blue Essence uncrewed surface vehicle retrieves the Fugro Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicle in the North Sea on March 3, 2022. Credit: Fugro

The Fugro Blue Essence uncrewed surface vehicle retrieves the Fugro Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicle in the North Sea on March 3, 2022. Credit: Fugro

NOAA Ocean Exploration and Fugro have signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) to develop and use uncrewed systems for ocean exploration to enhance the efficiency, reach and impact of NOAA’s mission to explore the deep ocean. 

This collaboration unites NOAA’s scientific and operational excellence with Fugro’s technological expertise to expand ocean exploration capabilities. By focusing on uncrewed systems, such as uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs), autonomous undersea vehicles and electric remotely operated vehicles, the partnership will make ocean exploration more cost-effective and accessible to scientists nationwide.

The agreement focuses on the key objectives of seeking better ways to operate ocean exploration missions using remote technology, developing tools that enable scientists to control underwater robots in real-time from distant locations, and creating new sensors that can aid in environmental baseline studies, including the observation of critical minerals. 

This agreement also enables NOAA and Fugro to coordinate on the use of ships, USVs, underwater devices and buoys that transmit data. Together, NOAA and Fugro plan to advance remote mission control, develop cloud-based workflows and improve real-time data delivery through high-bandwidth communications.

The CRADA outlines a plan for joint technical workshops focused on launching mutually beneficial projects. These may include demonstrations of digital workflows, the development of new sensor technologies, assessment of cloud-based data integration to support habitat mapping, the observation of critical minerals and other mission-critical objectives.

Fugro's experience operating uncrewed vehicles, providing data services and remotely managing offshore systems and assets makes it a valuable partner for NOAA as they explore previously unexplored or poorly explored areas of the deep ocean. While Fugro and NOAA Ocean Exploration will develop specific projects together in the coming months, the CRADA lays the groundwork for ongoing collaboration and innovation between the public and private sectors.

Related News

© Schmidt Sciences

Eight Scientists Named 2025 Schmidt Polymaths to Pursue Research in New Disciplines

A global cohort of eight scientists and engineers working in a variety of disciplines were named Schmidt Polymaths and will…

© Subsea Europe Services

Subsea Europe Services Enters USV Market with C-RECON 13-ES

Subsea Europe Services (SES) GmbH, a provider of marine technology solutions for the offshore energy and ocean science sectors…

Capt. Kevin J. Behm (left) relieves Capt. Chad F. Hennings as commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport during a change of command held on Sept. 3, 2025. Rear Adm. Peter D. Small (right), commander of the Naval Undersea and Surface Warfare Centers and chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command, who served as guest speaker during the event. Behm became the warfare center's 72nd commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

NUWC Division Newport Hosts Change of Command

Capt. Kevin J. Behm became the 72nd commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport as he relived Capt. Chad F.

Four Oshen C-Stars departing St. Thomas on the back of a deployment vessel for future observations of Atlantic hurricanes. Credit: Oshen

NOAA and Partners Deploy C-Star USVs to Collect Hurricane Data

NOAA, in partnership with The University of Southern Mississippi and with the robotics company Oshen, launched five small…

“2 Days, 50 Ports”: New Wave Media Acquires Port of the Future Conference & Exhibition

New Wave Media, a leading B2B media company serving the global maritime, offshore energy, subsea and logistics sectors, acquired…

(Credit: Screensho/Video by Shell)

Deepest-Ever Subsea Compression Systems Come Online Offshore Norway (Video)

Two SLB OneSubsea subsea compressor stations recently came online at Shell’s Ormen Lange field, the second largest gas field in Norway…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news