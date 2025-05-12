 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2025

Fugro Selected for USV Seabed Mapping Initiative in Norway

Fugro has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Hydrographic Service (NHS) to support the 2025 MAREANO seabed mapping program. Credit: Fugro

Fugro has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Hydrographic Service (NHS) to support the 2025 MAREANO seabed mapping program. Credit: Fugro

Fugro has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Hydrographic Service (NHS) to support the 2025 MAREANO seabed mapping program. For the first time in its history, MAREANO will use uncrewed surface vessel (USV) technology to acquire the data, with Fugro deploying its new 18 m Blue Eclipse® USV for the initiative.

This approach aims to advance the move towards lower carbon emissions in seabed mapping while ensuring high-quality data acquisition for the responsible management and preservation of Norway’s marine resources.

The Blue Eclipse®, the largest USV in Fugro’s fleet, will survey over 675 km² region in the North Sea, with water depths ranging from 90 to 250 meters. Equipped with advanced high-resolution, high-density multibeam echo sounders and sub-bottom data acquisition systems, the USV will gather comprehensive datasets, including bathymetry, water column data, acoustic backscatter data, and sub-bottom profiler data to understand the seabed’s topography and geology.

A key advantage of using the Blue Eclipse® is its significantly reduced fuel consumption--up to 90 % less than traditional survey vessels. Controlled remotely from Fugro’s remote operations center in Aberdeen, the USV’s long endurance and real-time data transfer capabilities will ensure efficient operations and reduce potential delays in the challenging North Sea environment, factors crucial for the success of the MAREANO program.

Fugro has a well-established history of supporting the MAREANO program since 2006, having acquired over 147,000 km² of data to date.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Support Norway’s USV Seabed Mapping Program

Fugro has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Hydrographic Service (NHS) to support the 2025 MAREANO seabed mapping…

Source: OOC2025

EU Pledges Over €300 Million for Ocean Conservation

The European Union announced €301,485,000 ($342.7 million) in EU funding to support actions in the fields of the sustainable blue economy…

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is pleased to see the issuance of a new Executive Order titled Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources. Credit: Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Welcomes New Executive Order for Deep Sea Mining

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is pleased to see the issuance of a new Executive Order titled Unleashing America’s Offshore…

Source: PML

Project to Suck Carbon from the Sea Begins in UK

PML scientists and colleagues from the University of Exeter have commenced operation for the SeaCURE project pilot plant Weymouth…

© Lightning Strike Pro / Adobe Stock

“Revive Our Ocean” Initiative Launched

A new initiative was launched on Thursday to help communities profit from efforts to protect at least 30% of the world's…

Image courtesy FREIRE SHIPYARD

KAUST Research Vessel Keel Laid at Freire Shipyard

The keel laying of the new research vessel, Thuwal II, for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news