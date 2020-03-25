 
New Wave Media

March 25, 2020

Fugro, Sea-Kit in Uncrewed Surface Vessel Team-Up

Image Credit - Sea-Kit

Image Credit - Sea-Kit

Dutch offshore survey company Fugro has teamed up with SEA-KIT, winner of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, to develop a new range of agile and compact uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which can deploy remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for marine asset inspections. 

Fugro and SEA-KIT plan to accelerate the development and use of uncrewed vessels, remotely operated from Fugro’s remote operations centers, to improve safety, efficiency, and reduce the environmental impact on marine activities. The new range of USVs will consume up to 95 % less fuel than traditional vessels, supporting international ambitions for zero global emissions in the marine industry.

The first USVs will be launched before the end of this year, and a larger USV model is being designed for delivery in 2021. These inspection-related USVs are being developed alongside Fugro’s range of USVs for hydrographic data acquisition.

Mark Heine, Chief Executive Officer at Fugro, said: “We are excited to be partnering with SEA-KIT International to develop a range of USVs that will transform the marine industry. Together with other strategic alliances, this partnership represents a major acceleration to our strategy of leading the development of remote and autonomous solutions, which is key to delivering a safer and more sustainable approach to constructing and maintaining marine assets.”




 

Image Credit: Sea-Kit

Ben Simpson, Managing Director of SEA-KIT International, commented: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Fugro, which will combine our design and build expertise with Fugro’s track record in the marine inspection market. Together we can push for better sustainability in the marine industry and lead the way for others to follow.”


In addition to investing in USVs and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), Fugro says it has built a global network of seven remote operations centers (ROCs) to deliver fast, safe and efficient inspection and positioning services, including two new ROCs in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Leidschendam, the Netherlands, both opened in 2019. 


By the end of 2020, Fugro says it will be the first company in the world to provide offshore subsea inspections via USVs and ROVs that are operated from onshore ROCs.

Email

Related News

Copenhagen Subsea Debuts the Gorilla ROV

Copenhagen Subsea launched a new powerful Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), specifically developed for the offshore industry.

The San Juan, before she was lost. Source: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity’s Hunt for the Submarine San Juan

The search for the Argentinian submarine was like hunting for the proverbial needle in a hay stack, except that it was a piece of straw.

Credit: Stinger Technologies

Neptune Energy Taps Stinger for Subsea Drone R&D

Subsea marine robotics company Stinger Technology has won a subsea drone research and development contract with oil firm Neptune Energy.Under the cont

Credit: AS Mosley

AS Mosley, Fugro Get Funding for FOWT Tech

Aberdeenshire-based offshore simulation and analysis company, AS Mosley, Dutch Fugro, together with Strathclyde University…

© juanjo/AdobeStock

Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2020 Postponed

Offshore Technology Conference 2020, one of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry…

Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy pictured with single point mooring integrating power and data transmission connected to a subsea battery solution and AUV charging station. Developed with Modus Seabed Intervention utilizing a Saab Seaeye Sabertooth AUV, the concept has been submitted for U.S. government development and demonstration project funding consideration. (Image: OPT)

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Ocean energy solutions innovator Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) said it it is working with joint development partners Modus…

Featured Companies

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Teledyne BlueView

Teledyne BlueView is the leading provider of state-of-the-art compact acoustic underwater measurement and imaging solutions for defense, energy, civil engineering, transportation, and port security applications worldwide. BlueView’s advanced sonar systems have…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news