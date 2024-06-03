 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2024

Funding Awarded for Five Projects that Study Ocean Systems in a Changing Climate

© Richard Carey / Adobe Stock

© Richard Carey / Adobe Stock

Five global science and technology projects have been selected to join the Ocean Biogeochemistry Virtual Institute (OBVI) to address gaps in ocean data and modeling.

OBVI, through a joint call for proposals with Schmidt Ocean Institute, received 117 expressions of interest from 48 countries. Final proposals were selected through a two-stage submission process and reviewed by a panel of scientific experts and the OBVI Advisory Board. Together, the five selected teams will make up a global research network and receive financial support from Schmidt Sciences and access to Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor (too). They will also receive expert shipboard assistance to tackle the challenges associated with collecting large amounts of biological, chemical, geological and physical oceanography data. Through this research, the teams will develop accurate modeling across ocean systems to address ocean processes in climate projections and mitigation.

“The ocean plays a powerful role in regulating Earth’s climate and acts as a vast repository for carbon and heat. Studies to date reveal that the ocean has absorbed and stored nearly one-third of the carbon dioxide that humans have emitted over the last century,” said Lexa Skrivanek, OBVI program lead at Schmidt Sciences. “The question of whether it can continue to do so at the same rate is one of the most critical ones we face today. Scientists have developed a broad understanding of how the ocean shapes climate, but we lack a deeper knowledge of the processes that govern carbon cycling and storage in the ocean, connections between carbon and other elemental cycles, and the roles that marine microbes and animals play in shaping those relationships.”

The five projects and teams will form the inaugural membership of OBVI, which has committed $45 million to fund their research over the next five years:

Integration of models and observations across scales (InMOS). Led by: Tim DeVries (University of California, Santa Barbara) and Ralph Keeling (Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

The global ocean helps mitigate climate change by absorbing heat and carbon, but is also experiencing a triple threat from warming, deoxygenation, and acidification that may cause harm to marine ecosystems. InMOS will use AI and machine learning to build a framework for integrating both oceanic and atmospheric data across a wide range of space and time scales to improve our ability to quantify these critical processes.

Oxygen and biogeochemical dynamics along the west African margin: Processes and consequences (WAM). Led by: Sarah Fawcett (University of Cape Town)

Because fluctuations in oxygen levels offshore can have dramatic implications for coastal waters, WAM will investigate how and why oxygen levels decrease, at times to extremely low values, how those shifts affect marine life and the coastal communities that rely on fishing, and what the consequences are regionally and globally.

Ocean Margins Initiative (OMI). Led by: Amala Mahadevan (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute), Melissa Omand (University of Rhode Island), and Edem Mahu (University of Ghana)

Ocean margins—the nexus between land and ocean —are biologically productive regions but poorly represented in climate and carbon cycle models. To improve global carbon cycle projections, OMI is building an observation and modeling system for the Gulf of Guinea, capable of capturing how coastal upwelling—the climate-regulating, marine-life-supporting movement of deep ocean water toward the surface—affects the ocean overall.

Subtropical Underwater Biogeochemistry and Subsurface Export Alliance (SUBSEA). Led by: Matthew Church (University of Montana)

Subtropical ocean gyres—large, circular currents propelled by wind and the Earth’s rotation—are some of the biggest ecosystems on Earth. Algal production in these gyres consumes significant amounts of carbon dioxide, and sinking of these algal cells moves large quantities of carbon to the deep sea. SUBSEA will examine how marine organisms in the photic zone—from sea surface to approximately 200 meters below—affect gyres’ absorption and circulation of carbon dioxide from the North Pacic to the South Atlantic.

Animals as Living Bioreactors: The role of animal gut microbiomes in shaping oceanic carbon cycling and export. Led by: Anitra Ingalls (University of Washington)

Clues to how the ocean captures and releases carbon may lie in an unexpected place: ocean animal guts. The Bioreactors team will work with scientists in Madagascar and Brazil to better understand how sea creature digestive tracts work as tiny bioreactors that facilitate carbon ux in the ocean—with potential global implications.

Related News

© Andrew / Adobe Stock

US Releases New Strategies to Advance Sustainable Ocean Management

The White House has announced three new federal strategies for conserving and protecting oceans and harnessing their power…

Josh O’Brien (Marine Technician) and Annabelle Adams-Beyea (Student, Montana State University) remove Niskin bottles from the CTD rosette prior to a re-deployment. Highly sensitive oxygen sensors were mounted on the CTD rosette which were used to make measurements of the extent of the oxygen minimum zone. "CTD" stands for conductivity, temperature, and depth, and refers to a package of electronic devices used to detect how the conductivity and temperature of water changes relative to depth. Cred

DISCOVERY: New Tech Aids Understanding of the Oxygen Minimum Zone

Using a new technology called a mini trace analyzer insitu logger, or mTail, an international team of scientists on a Schmidt…

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

© Dolores Harvey / Adobe Stock

Thailand Hopes Trackers Will Boost Conservation of Endangered Leatherback Turtles

Off the shore of Thailand's resort island of Phuket, marine conservationists have released 11 baby leatherback sea turtles into the Indian Ocean…

Kraken Robotics' KATFISH and ALARS systems (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Scoops Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Subsea Security Equipment

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has received orders for its subsea security equipment worth $3.7 million.The…

A long-range unmanned surface vessel (LRUSV) transits the Pacific Ocean during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1, March 07, 2024. IBP 24.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (Photo: Ian Delossantos / U.S. Navy)

Sea Drone Warfare has Arrived, and the US is Floundering

The U.S. Navy's efforts to build a fleet of unmanned vessels are faltering because the Pentagon remains wedded to big shipbuilding projects…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news