 
New Wave Media

June 22, 2021

X1 Wind Gets Funding for Floating Wind Project

Credit: x1 wind

Credit: x1 wind

Spain-based floating wind technology developer X1 Wind said Tuesday it had secured a €2.5 million ($2,97 million) grant to launch its first commercial floating wind project.

The floating wind technology developer has been allocated the grant through the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program.

X1 Wind was named among 38 of the most promising start-ups by the EIC after being shortlisted from 4200 applications to receive funding to ‘develop and scale up ground-breaking innovations.’

The company, based in Barcelona, is currently preparing to deploy its PivotBuoy technology at 1:3 scale in the Canary Islands after successfully completing the assembly and load-out. 

The fully functional (X30) prototype is equipped with a Vestas V29 turbine and will be stationed at a 50m water depth at the PLOCAN test site with full exposure to open ocean conditions.

X1 Wind CEO & Co-Founder Alex Ravento said the cash injection would be specifically used to fast-track the detailed design and certification of the company's first large-scale floating wind unit. 

"We are currently in the process of evaluating potential pre-commercial sites and projects, in order to continue driving momentum following our current demonstration project in the Canary Islands," he said.
According to X1 Wind, its technology is designed to substantially reduce the current Levelized Cost Of Electricity (LCOE) of floating wind through reduced floater weight, a faster and cheaper installation process, and a more reliable operation. 

The system is connected to a single point mooring system in a downwind configuration – creating a ‘weathervaning’ solution that maximizes the use of passive systems, per X1 Wind.

As well as the financial support, the benefactors of the EIC Accelerator program also have access to coaching, networking and business acceleration services to help build their businesses.

“Our next-generation floating wind platform has a unique design that scales up efficiently with increasingly larger turbines. In addition, the platform’s modular design is highly suitable for mass manufacturing, advancing the industrialization plans for serial fabrication of floating wind,” said Raventos. 

"This will enable us to meet the considerable demand and fuel ambitious targets set out for the global expansion of the industry. X1 Wind’s final commercial-scale design will draw on knowledge and expertise from experienced fabricators, shipyards and ports to automate and streamline processes, which will ultimately help drive down costs.“

Related News

The €3.7m UMACK Project will also now benefit from the University’s experimental and physical testingfacilities, developed as part of the Scottish Marine and Renewable Test Centre(SMART). Photo courtesy UMACK

'Vibro-Installed' Anchor Concept gets support from U. of Dundee

A marine mooring and anchoring project aiming to improve the operation efficiency of ocean energy devices is recruiting support…

Seabed Geosolutions' Manta OBN - Credit: Seabed Geosolutions

Seabed Geosolutions Receives LOA for Americas OBN Survey

Fugro's soon-to-be-sold marine seismic acquisition subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions has received a conditional Letter of Award…

Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy: Tech Built for Astronauts to Reduce Need for Offshore Travel

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has completed a virtual reality pilot on its Gjøa platform in the Norwegian North Sea…

Siemens Energy’s DigiTRON connector provides electrical and fiber-optic connector systems for subsea power and communications.

OneSubsea Taps Siemens Energy for Bacalhau Subsea Sensors, Connectors

Schlumberger's OneSubsea has ordered a turnkey package from Siemens Energy for the Bacalhau field development project in…

Future aquaculture operations: projects such as Artifex, Exposed and CageReporter are providing the groundwork for a revolution in fish farming. Operations could be carried out autonomously using ROVs, unmanned surface vessels and drones controlled from shore. The ROV could be used inside or outside the net in future, but has only been tested inside the cage so far. (Illustration courtesy of SINTEF Ocean AS.)

Aquaculture: Norwegian Researchers Work on 'Revolutionizing' Fish Farming

Norwegian researchers are working on projects that are providing the groundwork for a revolution in aquaculture. As a small part of this revolution…

File Photo: Tennet

Norway and Germany Open NordLink Power Cable

Germany and Norway officially opened NordLink on Thursday, a direct power cable between the two countries that will provide…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Airmar Technology

the design and manufacture of ultrasonic sensor technology for marine and industrial applications. The Company's product line includes advanced ultrasonic transducers, flow sensors, WeatherStation® instruments, and electronic compasses used for a wide variety of applications.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Adjunct Automation Controls Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

CAPTAIN

● Mercy Ships
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news