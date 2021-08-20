 
New Wave Media

August 20, 2021

General Atomics Wins Contract for LDUUV Motor and ESS

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced it has been awarded a design contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop a concept for integrating a unique GA-EMS motor and next generation power system into a Large Displacement Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (LDUUV). The planned systems will provide the LDUUV with power for propulsion and an energy storage system to support improved system performance necessary for future LDUUV operations.

“Our energy and battery systems have been successfully demonstrated and proven safe for use on a variety of underwater manned and unmanned vehicles,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “Over the course of the last two years, the motor has undergone lab testing, and power system has completed underwater testing. Both systems have performed successfully, demonstrating capabilities to both power and propel underwater vehicles. Together, the systems are proving to be key technologies to provide the combined power, energy density, and improved vehicle performance necessary to help meet the objectives.”

Development and testing of both motor and power systems continues in order to optimize performance. An LDUUV with the integrated motor and power propulsion system eventually will undergo at-sea testing during a later phase of the program.

Related News

CorPower WEC - Credit: CorePower (file photo)

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

Wave energy technology developer CorPower has said it has completed construction of the world’s largest wave energy test-rig…

© Sven Bachstroem/AdobeStock

Seminar: NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute - Exploring the US’s Blue Frontier

Please join us Aug. 11th at 3 p.m. EDT for a one-hour seminar on the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), with…

Image courtesy OSIL

Seaweed Farming Boom Drives Development of new Aquaculture Monitoring Buoy

Driven by a significant increase in Seaweed Farming globally, Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) created and offers…

In July, Allseas’ ‘Hidden Gem’ heads to Tenerife for drydock modifications ahead of a collector “wet-test” in the Atlantic at the end of 2021 and the official start of pilot mining tests in the Pacific, 1200 nautical miles west of Mexico, in 2022. Photo from Allseas.

Subsea Mining: All Eyes on Marine Minerals Offshore Norway

Marine minerals are coming under sharp focus offshore Norway. Analysts suggest it could be a $20 billion annual revenue industry by 2050…

TechnipFMC’s Gemini ROV. Photo from TechnipFMC.

Market Report: The Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Tugs guide the Department of the Navy's Floating Instrument Platform (FLIP) from her berth at the Nimitz Marine Facility in Point Loma, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

Eye on the Navy: Navy extends Life for Research Ships, but Says Farewell to FLIP

The U.S. Navy’s three Global class oceanographic research ships (AGORs) have received a new lease on life. The ships-- R/V Thomas G.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Knudsen Engineering

Recognized for innovation, high performance products and dedicated customer support, Knudsen manufactures single beam echosounders used in numerous applications including survey, navigation, dredging, sub-bottom profiling and ocean research.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Engine Rating/OS/QMED (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news