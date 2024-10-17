CMS GeoScience Expands Ops to Support Offshore Wind

CMS GeoScience Ltd (CMSG) purchased a new site in Falmouth, Cornwall, marking a milestone in the company's ongoing growth and development. This move in part supports the development of renewable energy and floating offshore wind in the southwest and Irish sea.

CMSG is already working on building new laboratories and storage facilities for its equipment, and the new facility will serve as the headquarters for management, administrative and survey teams supporting the company’s future growth.

CMSG will continue to maintain its long-standing presence in Lowestoft, with its large warehouse and dedicated berth remaining a fundamental part of its operations. The 24m multipurpose survey vessel, MV Flatholm will continue to operate from this location, moving between the east coast and south west providing the unique ability to operate efficiently along all sides of the UK and Europe.