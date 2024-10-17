Thursday, October 17, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 17, 2024

CMS GeoScience Expands Ops to Support Offshore Wind

Image courtesy CMSG

Image courtesy CMSG

CMS GeoScience Ltd (CMSG)  purchased a new site in Falmouth, Cornwall, marking a milestone in the company's ongoing growth and development. This move in part supports the development of renewable energy and floating offshore wind in the southwest and Irish sea.

CMSG is already working on building new laboratories and storage facilities for its equipment, and the new facility will serve as the headquarters for management, administrative and survey teams supporting the company’s future growth.

CMSG will continue to maintain its long-standing presence in Lowestoft, with its large warehouse and dedicated berth remaining a fundamental part of its operations. The 24m multipurpose survey vessel, MV Flatholm will  continue to operate from this location, moving between the east coast and south west providing the unique ability to operate efficiently along all sides of the UK and Europe.

Related News

(Credit: Zelim)

Zelim Showcases Its MOB Detection Solution in Canada

Scottish maritime safety and survival innovator Zelim, has started cooperating with CASARA, Canada’s Civil Air Search and Rescue Association…

“Our province has been shaped by the Atlantic Ocean. It can be extremely cold, extremely unforgiving. If it works here, it will work anywhere. The technology we [develop and] use here can be adapted to anywhere else in the world. We are adaptive, we're nimble, we're problem solvers. And at the end of the day, we are collaborative." Minister Andrew Parsons, Industry, Energy & Technology, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. Photo courtesy the office of Minister Andrew Parsons

NL Government Helps Power Regional Maritime, Offshore Energy, Subsea Tech Cluster

Minister Andrew Parsons, Industry, Energy & Technology, Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada, discusses the innovative technology…

Photo credit Phil Sammet, MBARI.

Exail Phins INS Central to MBARI AUV Fleet Upgrade

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) chose the Exail Phins Compact C7 Inertial Navigation System (INS) to…

Paula Mendonça, Executive Director, Ocean StartUp Project. Image courtesy Ocean StartUp Project

Start me Up! Giving a Leg Up to Ocean Tech Startups

Paula Mendonça came to St. Johns, Newfoundland & Labrador more than two decades ago from her native Portugal, and never left.

Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Meet the CTO: David Shea, Kraken Robotics

Since its founding in 2012, Kraken Robotics has operated by the succinct motto: “Innovate or Die.” Fast forward to 2024,…

Aerial view from Signal Hill across Gibbet Hill with the Queen's Battery Barracks and the Narrows into St John's Harbor. Copyright Ralf Broskvar/AdobeStock

Spaces & Places: Inside the ‘Crown Jewels’ of Newfoundland & Labrador

The spaces and places of Newfoundland and Labrador’s maritime, offshore and subsea industries.The maritime industry in Newfoundland…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USM and NOAA Utilize SeaTrac USV for Offshore Data Collection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news