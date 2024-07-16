 
New Wave Media

July 16, 2024

Seas Geosciences Kicks Off Seabed Survey for Renexia’s 2.8GW Floating Wind Farm

  • Seas Geosciences crews lower their remotely operated geotechnical device into the water to sample and test seabed soils on the Med Wind project. (Credit: Seas Geosciences)
  • Seas Geosciences operators monitor and analyze data transmitted from their subsea geotechnical survey equipment (Credit: Seas Geosciences)
Renexia, a Toto Holding company active in the renewable energy sector, together with its partner Seas Geosciences, has entered the second phase of coring the seabed where the wind turbines of Med Wind, the 2.8 GW floating offshore wind farm project offshore Italy, will be anchored.

Seas Geosciences is using an innovative, fully automated geotechnical machine to sample and test the soils, achieving a penetration of more than 40 meters below the seabed.

For Med Wind, this involves sea depths ranging from 600 to 1200 meters. The scope of work includes the production of geo-hazard and engineering reports to support the design and implementation of the turbine mooring system and cable laying.

“Offshore floating wind power is at the heart of our green revolution, and equally important are the people and equipment that help make it happen. Our great synergy with Seas Geosciences, along with their high-performance deepwater equipment, is critical to the success of this project,” said Paolo Sammartino, COO of Renexia.

“Our subsea geotechnical survey equipment is exceeding all expectations in terms of productivity and sample recovery in this second phase. Not only are we working faster than expected with virtually no down time, we are collecting excellent samples that our engineering team will be able to test and analyze,” added Paolo Casciotti, President of Seas Geosciences, a U.S.-based company specializing in marine analysis.

Conceived by Renexia and located in the Strait of Sicily, Med Wind will consist of 190 floating turbines with an installed capacity of 2.8 GW and an estimated annual production of almost 9TWh. The renewable energy produced will be transmitted and distributed directly to Sicily.

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
