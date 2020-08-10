 
New Wave Media

August 10, 2020

GeoSpectrum Unveils New Long-range Acoustic Underwater Transducers

(Photo: GeoSpectrum Technologies)

(Photo: GeoSpectrum Technologies)

GeoSpectrum Technologies, an Elbit Systems’ subsidiary, announces the introduction of the C-Bass family of compact Very Low Frequency (VLF) long-range acoustic underwater transducers.

Generating high power at very low frequencies from a small source is considered a technological challenge, with current high power underwater VLF sources available on the market being extremely large, costly and requiring a crew of at least a dozen people to operate. Aiming to address these deficiencies, GeoSpectrum introduces the patented C-BASS family of underwater transducers, offering the market a deployable system that is small in size and weight but still maintains the high-power and frequency range (bandwidth) of legacy systems.

Robust, affordable, easy to operate with, ranges exceeding 2,500 kilometers and capable to effectively operate under ice, the C-BASS family of transducers is suitable for a wide range of subsea applications, including communication/transmission from shore or surface units to submarines; divers’ alert and communications; communication with Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) for control/positioning; mine sweeping, as well as augmentation of submarine signatures when transiting in or out of ports or narrow passages.

C-BASS transducers are available in a variety of sizes and configurations from the 20 cm diameter configuration that can even fit in a medium UUV up to the 1.1 m diameter unit used in a multi-source high-power configuration for seismic exploration.

(Photo: GeoSpectrum Technologies)

(Photo: GeoSpectrum Technologies)

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
