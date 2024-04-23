Wednesday, April 24, 2024
 
Ørsted Picks Rovco for Offshore Wind O&M Work in US

Rovco has signed a framework agreement with Ørsted to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) work on two of the developer’s U.S. sites - Block Island Wind Farm and South Fork Wind Farm. 

Block Island Wind Farm in Rhode Island was the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. and generates 30 MW of renewable energy.

The landmark South Fork Wind project became the U.S.’ first commercial-scale wind farm in March 2024, delivering 132 MW to Long Island in New York. 

To help inform Ørsted’s operations at these key sites, Rovco will carry out O&M work using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), coupled with its simultaneous location and mapping SubSLAM technology.

This will provide live stream inspections and precise real-time 3D reconstructions of site assets, supporting decision-making onshore. The full site data capture will also give Ørsted detailed insight into both the structures themselves and the surrounding environment.

The agreement with Ørsted is a key development in Rovco’s expansion plans for the U.S., the company said. The Ørsted contract, along with other framework agreements, will enable the creation of 25 new roles that will be managed out of Rovco’s New York office, with recruitment already underway.

“Landmark sites like Block Island and South Fork are crucial in building local supply chains, infrastructure, and jobs. Providing the momentum needed for further growth of the U.S. offshore wind market,” said Mitch Johnson, Rovco’s Director of Americas.

“The U.S. has the potential to be a leading market for offshore wind and Ørsted is playing a key role in building capacity, so we’re proud to be supporting them with our high-tech offshore wind solutions. This framework agreement is an important contribution to Rovco’s global mission of accelerating the industry’s clean energy transition,” added Brian Allen, CEO at Rovco.

