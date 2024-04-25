 
New Wave Media

April 25, 2024

KOIL Energy Lands Multi-Million-Dollar Subsea Deal

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Houston-based subsea equipment and services specialist Koil Energy has secured a contract for a subsea safety control system from a major international energy company.

The multi-million-dollar contract encompasses the engineering, procurement, manufacturing, installation and testing of KOIL’s technical solution for subsea safety control systems.

The company did not disclose the exact value of the contract, nor the name of the client.

“This contract stands as a testament to our team’s achievements in developing integrated solutions. We are thrilled to have earned the trust of our customer, allowing us to undertake this project that will enhance the safety of their offshore facility,” said Erik Wiik, the CEO of KOIL Energy, said:

KOIL Energy will perform engineering and procurement activities during 2024 followed by manufacturing at its state-of-the-art production facility in Houston during 2025.

Installation and testing will be carried out at the client’s dedicated integration site, Koil Energy said.

Related News

(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec Wins ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Order Offshore Guyana

France-based tubular solutions supplier for the energy market Vallourec has secured an order from ExxonMobil for the supply…

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Ørsted Picks Rovco for Offshore Wind O&M Work in US

Rovco has signed a framework agreement with Ørsted to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) work on two of the developer’s U.S.

(Credit: OMV Petrom)

ABL Gets Neptun Deep Job for OMV Petrom in Black Sea

OMV Petrom has appointed global energy and marine consultancy ABL to provide Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) services for the…

(Credit: Sulmara)

Sulmara on Offshore Survey Job at Bayou Bend CCS Scheme in Texas

Subsea specialist Sulmara has delivered offshore geophysical survey for Bayou Bend carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the United States…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Lands Transport and Installation Job Offshore West Africa

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has been awarded a contract for a construction transport and installation project…

(Credit: Deep Ocean)

Equinor Hires DeepOcean for Subsea Infrastructure and Cable Repairs

Equinor has awarded ocean services provider DeepOcean a frame agreement for marine services covering subsea intervention…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news