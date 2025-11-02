 
New Wave Media

November 2, 2025

Ghost Shark Factory Opens in Sydney

Source: Anduril

Source: Anduril

Seven weeks after the Royal Australian Navy awarded a A$1.7 billion Program of Record, Anduril has officially opened its new Ghost Shark manufacturing facility in Sydney.

The opening coincides with the first Ghost Shark extra large autonomous underwater vehicle (XL-AUV) being completed ahead of schedule and ready for sea acceptance testing ahead of planned delivery to the Royal Australian Navy in January 2026.

The platform is designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations, stealthily and at long range.

The new 7,400m² facility is purpose-built to produce Ghost Shark, and its commercial baseline the Dive-XL, at-scale and, subject to government approval, for export to allies and partners around the world. It combines advanced robotic manufacturing, AI-driven logistics, and a custom test tank for in-water verification of buoyancy, electrical systems, and safety before sea trials.

The Ghost Shark will move to full scale production in 2026.

Related News

First export cable pull-in - Enshore Subsea’s CMOS Installer at Inch Cape’s offshore substation platform (Credit: Inch Cape Offshore)

First Export Cable Laid at Scotland’s 1.1GW Offshore Wind Farm

Enshore Subsea has installed the first of two offshore export cables at Inch Cape offshore wind farm, using the CMOS Installer…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Wraps Up Geotech Survey for Orsted’s OW Project in South Korea

Fugro UST21 has completed offshore geotechnical site investigations for Ørsted’s 1.4 GW Incheon offshore wind project in Incheon…

Commander Bobbie Scholley and Captain Chris Murray in Mk 21 with DUI hot water suits in preparations to dive to 240 fsw during MONITOR Expedition 2001. Photo courtesy of US Navy/Released.

50 Years of Women in Navy Diving: Advancing Opportunity in Tandem with Technology

BY Captain Bobbie Scolley, U.S. Navy (ret.) and Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, U.S. Navy (ret.)For more than six decades, spanning…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Nets Offshore Survey Job in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) acquisition contract in Gulf of America.The…

Vanessa Blake, Chief Executive of the UKHO. Credit: UKHO

At the Helm of the UKHO

This May, the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) appointed Vanessa Blake as its chief executive, a role she had filled on an interim basis since May 2024.

Credit: Kraken Robotics

Deeply Innovative: Drivers in Subsea Defense

The undersea domain has never been more strategically important. From the proliferation of submarines and underwater vehicles…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news