Ghost Shark Factory Opens in Sydney

Seven weeks after the Royal Australian Navy awarded a A$1.7 billion Program of Record, Anduril has officially opened its new Ghost Shark manufacturing facility in Sydney.

The opening coincides with the first Ghost Shark extra large autonomous underwater vehicle (XL-AUV) being completed ahead of schedule and ready for sea acceptance testing ahead of planned delivery to the Royal Australian Navy in January 2026.

The platform is designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations, stealthily and at long range.

The new 7,400m² facility is purpose-built to produce Ghost Shark, and its commercial baseline the Dive-XL, at-scale and, subject to government approval, for export to allies and partners around the world. It combines advanced robotic manufacturing, AI-driven logistics, and a custom test tank for in-water verification of buoyancy, electrical systems, and safety before sea trials.

The Ghost Shark will move to full scale production in 2026.




