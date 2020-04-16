R/V Gilbert R. Mason Keel Laying

On March 3, 2020 a keel laying ceremony was held at the Municipal Auditorium in Houma, LA for the 3rd Regional Class Research Vessel, R/V GILBERT R. MASON.

The R/V MASON will be operated by the Gulf - Caribbean Oceanographic Consortium led by the University of Southern Mississippi and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON). Many of Dr. Gilbert Mason’s family members, as well as a number of dignitaries from both Mississippi and Louisiana, attended the event. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards attended and was one of the speakers. Dr. Mason’s granddaughter, Aria Mason, the ship’s sponsor, provided an inspirational keynote speech. In her speech Ms. Mason talked of how her grandfather inspired her through his passion for oceanographic research as well as his work to secure equal access to the Mississippi coast and the sea for all residents.

The ceremony concluded with a Gulf Island Shipyard welder welding Ms. Mason’s initials in a plate that will be affixed to the keel of R/V GILBERT R. MASON.