 
New Wave Media

April 16, 2020

R/V Gilbert R. Mason Keel Laying

Ms. Aria Mason & Governor Bel Edwards watch as her initials are welded in a plate that will be affixed to the keel of R/V GILBERT R. MASON. (Photo courtesy of USM)

Ms. Aria Mason & Governor Bel Edwards watch as her initials are welded in a plate that will be affixed to the keel of R/V GILBERT R. MASON. (Photo courtesy of USM)

On March 3, 2020 a keel laying ceremony was held at the Municipal Auditorium in Houma, LA for the 3rd Regional Class Research Vessel, R/V GILBERT R. MASON. 

The R/V MASON will be operated by the Gulf - Caribbean Oceanographic Consortium led by the University of Southern Mississippi and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON). Many of Dr. Gilbert Mason’s family members, as well as a number of dignitaries from both Mississippi and Louisiana, attended the event. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards attended and was one of the speakers. Dr. Mason’s granddaughter, Aria Mason, the ship’s sponsor, provided an inspirational keynote speech. In her speech Ms. Mason talked of how her grandfather inspired her through his passion for oceanographic research as well as his work to secure equal access to the Mississippi coast and the sea for all residents. 

The ceremony concluded with a Gulf Island Shipyard welder welding Ms. Mason’s initials in a plate that will be affixed to the keel of R/V GILBERT R. MASON.

John Bel EdwardsLouisianaMississippi
Email

Related News

©Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation/Ken Marks

Global Reef Expedition: Mission to Tonga

Assessing the health of coral reefs in the Kingdom of TongaHealthy coral reefs provide critical ecosystem services for millions of people globally…

Kraken’s KATFISH system back onboard after completing Phase 1 of offshore survey work under the OceanVision project. Photo: Kraken

Kraken Debuts Ultra High Def Upgrade for AquaPix Imaging Sonars

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced it has achieved a practical resolution of 2 cm with a Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS)…

Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

Greensea introduces a new hull crawler that easily attaches a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to a ship hull without magnetics…

A microfluidic sensor from Dalhousie (credit: Dartmouth Ocean Technologies Inc. and Sieben Laboratory Dalhousie University)

Environmental DNA Emerging in the Ocean Science Community

There is a new buzzword in the ocean science/sensing community. The word is eDNA, an abbreviation for environmental DNA.

Electric Motor Selection for Underwater Vehicles: Considerations of Partial Load Efficiency

It is easy to appreciate why permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) are popular for use in underwater vehicles (UVs).

Photo: Nido Robotics

Nido Robotics Debuts Two Underwater Drones

Nido Robotics has launched Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano underwater drones. Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano underwater drones offer a new degree of precision…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Omnitech Electronics Inc

Omnitech provides advanced sensor systems for underwater surveillance, acoustic and electromagnetic ship-signature measurements and mine clearance diver training. Products include: low-power lightweight digital hydrophone arrays; a portable magnetic check range…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news