BV Gives Design Approval for Enerocean's W2Power Floating Wind Solution

Certification body Bureau Veritas (BV) presented Enerocean S.L. with the definite issue of its Certificate of Basic Design Approval of the W2Power floating wind solution.

The certification represents the completion of a comprehensive assessment of critical elements of the W2Power design, which is currently at the stage of moving to full-size commercial installations. BV said the design assessment it has now completed on EnerOcean’s W2Power ensures that best practices have been properly implemented. The review includes documents (drawings, analysis and specifications) demonstrating that the design complies with regulations and design codes – with a view to its later construction. Documentation includes the design methodologies and preliminary analyses, illustrating the analytical method to be used in the detailed design phase.

Javier Gonzalez, BV Iberia’s Floating Offshore Renewables Market Leader, and project leader, said, "We have found excellent coordination, proactivity and qualified responses from Enerocean’s staff and engineering team in carrying out this process. They are highly dedicated to this goal and show a mature understanding of our needs for precise and timely responses to our demands for input."

Pedro Mayorga, Enerocean CEO, said, "We are thankful for the demanding and meticulous effort of Bureau Veritas in the certification process. And this is only the start. We are going to get certifications for all our projects, starting with Primavera (Enerocean’s first full-size installation, currently in process for a commercial Port). For the industry, it is key in the next years to secure that both public incentives and commercial investments go to those technologies that have proven their technical performance and that, simultaneously, possess a real ability to successfully address the cost-reduction challenges."