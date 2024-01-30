Tuesday, January 30, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 30, 2024

Global Maritime Acquires Iberian Offshore

(Photo: Global Maritime)

(Photo: Global Maritime)

Global Maritime announced it has acquired engineering specialist Iberian Offshore, strengthening Global Maritime's footprint in the emerging Spanish offshore wind sector and serving as a gateway for future expansion into the Mediterranean region.

Jonny Logan, CEO at Global Maritime, said, “With a global footprint spanning over 20 offices globally, our strategy is geared towards offering clients localised content and expertise that is supported by our global network and experience. Establishing this new entity allows us to sustain and enhance our standing as a market leader in the offshore renewables sector, bringing worldwide expertise in both fixed and floating offshore wind farms to the emerging Spanish market.”

José María Gómez Urgoiti, who will head up the new entity as Country Manager, said, “Global Maritime has been setting the pace in a number of disciplines and sectors within the offshore world, for the past 40 years. Spain has a long tradition and knowledge of the maritime sector and is poised to be one of the leading countries in offshore renewables, both in terms of local projects and in worldwide expansion of Spanish developers. Global Maritime Spain is meant to be a facilitator of this development, as well as a bridge between the variety of cultures and companies that will be involved in these projects.”

“With a target of 3GW by 2030 from the Spanish Government and plans progressing in Portugal, Greece and Italy to develop an offshore wind market, the coming two years in particular will be key to achieve these objectives. The likelihood is that floating foundations will be the proposed solution and Global Maritime are well placed to support as the market gains momentum.”

The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

