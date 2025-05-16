Strategic Move Brings Decom Engineering's Base to Aberdeen

Northern Ireland firm Decom Engineering has relocated its head office to Aberdeen to be closer to key clients and for easier access to the skills market.

The specialist cutting technology provider supports the oil, gas, renewables and infrastructure sectors on decommissioning projects and provides inspection, repair and maintenance services, as well as pipe coating removal.

The strategic move to Aberdeen follows a promising start to 2025 with the company securing more than $2.65 million (£2 million) in contracts in the Americas, Africa and Australia.

Established in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2011, Decom opened an engineering, testing and storage facility at Potterton near Aberdeen in 2022 before growing into a larger facility in Marywell Commercial Park from where it has consolidated relationships and secured major projects with UKCS and international operators and contractors.

Decom is currently engaged on a wide range of infrastructure removal projects in the Gulf of Mexico, offshore Brazil, Nigeria and western Australia.

In 2024, the company completed a successful cutting project on the removal of 30” conductors from the decommissioned Brent Charlie platform in the North Sea.

“With so many existing and potential clients having a strong presence in the north east of Scotland, strategically it makes sense that we are fully embedded in Aberdeen and engaged with all that Europe’s oil capital has to offer.

“Northern Ireland has been good to us and gave Decom a platform to expand internationally but to realise our full potential and to have access to skilled staff, industry networking and to participate in key events, the move to Aberdeen is the right one at the right time,” said Nick McNally, Decom Engineering commercial director.

The Aberdeen base will also be the focus for Decom’s Pipe Coating Removal service which unlocks the asset value of oil and gas tubulars by stripping steel pipes of multiple coatings so that they can be repurposed for use in a variety of construction projects.