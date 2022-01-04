Wednesday, January 5, 2022
 
Global Underwater Hub Announces Appointments

The GUH made several key senior leadership appointments to move forward its mission. L to R: Kirstin Gove, Trish Banks and Jacqui Taylor. Photo courtesy GUH

The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) announced a series of senior appointments to deliver its ambition of transforming the underwater industry in the UK, appointing a finance director and head of communications.


  • Kirstin Gove has joined as head of communications. A former STV news anchor and broadcast journalist, Gove has nearly three decades of experience working across various sectors of the energy industry including oil and gas, drilling and decommissioning. She is also a seasoned industry event host and panel chair, having hosted two sessions at Subsea Live earlier in the year.


  • Jacqui Taylor has been appointed as a finance director, a position in which she will be responsible for driving commercial strategy design, development and delivery of board reporting and oversight of governance for the GUH. Taylor is a qualified chartered accountant with more than 20 years of experience, both in professional services and private industry, having held senior roles across a variety of sectors including upstream oil and gas, oilfield services, renewables, salmon farming, charities, and hospitality.  She has worked with businesses of varying sizes and been involved at all stages of the business life cycle from growth through to restructure.


  • To support the GUH’s continued expansion, Trish Banks has been promoted to the role of operations director, having previously played a key strategic role in the growth of Subsea UK and its transformation into the GUH.  Banks is responsible for establishing and managing the organization’s membership and also events, which have now become key diary dates in the subsea calendar such as Subsea Expo, Underwater Robotics, and the ‘Energize Your Future’ program for young talent, as well as the Subsea UK STEM Challenge.

