Wednesday, December 20, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 20, 2023

EU Grants $2.7M for Research Into Novel Concrete Materials for Offshore Renewables

Ocean Harvesting Technology’s wave energy buoy (Credit: Ocean Harvesting Technology)

Ocean Harvesting Technology’s wave energy buoy (Credit: Ocean Harvesting Technology)

The WECHULL+ project, co-ordinated by RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, has received a $2.7 million grant from the European Union to develop novel floating structures based on high-performance concrete for offshore renewable energy sector.

The project, funded by the EU Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP) program, will develop and test new floating structures in an effort to reduce cost and CO2 footprint, as well as improve circularity and reliability in the offshore renewable energy sector.

The three-year project, starting in December 2023, is implemented by a consortium of research organizations and companies, including RISE, Delft University of Technology, Gdansk University of Technology, Pekabex, PLOCAN, with wave energy developers Carnegie Clean Energy, and Ocean Harvesting Technologies, as well as floating solar company Solar Duck.

Concrete structures are said to be low cost, resistant to the marine environment, and are easy and fast to manufacture on-site, in comparison to manufacturing of traditional steel structures.

The solutions developed in the WECHULL+ project regarding material, modelling and design will be applicable for floating structures in ocean renewables and other areas.

WECHULL+ is based on the results and proof-of-concept from a previous project (WECHULL), where a new, highly flowable high-performance concrete mix was developed for Ocean Harvesting’s patented thin-walled honeycomb buoy.

The solution enables large scale production on site and results in a buoy with a weight similar to a conventional steel hull, but with significant reduction in cost, CO2 footprint and manufacturing time..

Mikael Sidenmark, CEO Ocean Harvesting Technology, said: “Reducing the use of resources and the environmental impact are critical in the energy transition. We are very pleased that our honeycomb design for floating structures will also be tested by other ocean energy developers in sea trials, and we look forward to this collaboration.”

Related News

Modular offshore wind assembly system by Tugdock and Gazelle (Credit: Tugdock)

Gazelle and Tugdock Team Up to Reduce Floating Wind Costs

Gazelle Wind Power and Tugdock have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop a modular offshore wind assembly system…

Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm foundations (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Wraps Up Cable Installation at Iberdrola's Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord has completed the installation of all 50 foundations and inter-array cables for Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Grabs OBN Data Acquisition Deal in North Sea

Offshore seismic data firm TGS has secured an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in the North Sea.The three-month OBN data acquisition

MPV Normand Subsea (Credit: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Extends Contract with BP for North Sea Assets

Offshore services firm Subsea 7 has extended an existing frame agreement with BP for subsea construction, inspection, repair…

(Photo: Aker Arctic)

Evaluating Ice Loads on Windmill Monopiles

As part of Aker Arctic’s own research and development work, a series of ice model tests were conducted in November 2023 to…

Credit: Scana

PSW Technology Secures 3-Year Deal with Norwegian Oil Firm for Capping Stack Services

Scana's PSW Technology has signed a frame agreement with an unnamed Norwegian oil and gas operator for Capping Stack & Support Services.

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Greensea IQ: Revolutionizing the Subsea Industry with Robotic Solutions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Chief Engineer

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news