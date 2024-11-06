Greensea IQ Lands $2.8M Contract for US Navy’s ROV Defender Platform Upgrade

Marine robotics specialist Greensea IQ has secured a $2.79 million contract through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and Darley of Itasca to improve the capabilities of U.S. Navy’s MK20 Defender Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) platform.

Under the contract, Greensea IQ will supply the U.S. Navy with the IQNS system, enhanced with the EOD Edge Upgrade.

The IQNS system is being delivered over the next four to six months, providing cutting-edge navigation and autonomy solutions to the U.S. Navy’s expanding fleet of MK20 Defender ROVs.

The system was specifically designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing platform, offering an upgrade to enhance Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) missions with greater precision and operational efficiency.

The IQNS with EOD Edge Upgrade was rigorously tested in partnership with the Navy earlier in 2024, and has proven to meet the demanding requirements of the fleet expansion.

“Our team worked closely with the U.S. Navy throughout 2024 to ensure the IQNS would fulfill the operational needs of the MESR program. The successful testing and validation demonstrate the value of this system in providing advanced capabilities for our nation’s defense forces,” said Paco Santana, VP of Business Development, Defense at Greensea IQ.