Wednesday, November 6, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 6, 2024

Greensea IQ Lands $2.8M Contract for US Navy’s ROV Defender Platform Upgrade

The initial deployment of the IQNS system is now underway (Credit: Greensea IQ)

The initial deployment of the IQNS system is now underway (Credit: Greensea IQ)

Marine robotics specialist Greensea IQ has secured a $2.79 million contract through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and Darley of Itasca to improve the capabilities of U.S. Navy’s MK20 Defender Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) platform.

Under the contract, Greensea IQ will supply the U.S. Navy with the IQNS system, enhanced with the EOD Edge Upgrade.

The IQNS system is being delivered over the next four to six months, providing cutting-edge navigation and autonomy solutions to the U.S. Navy’s expanding fleet of MK20 Defender ROVs.

The system was specifically designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing platform, offering an upgrade to enhance Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) missions with greater precision and operational efficiency.

The IQNS with EOD Edge Upgrade was rigorously tested in partnership with the Navy earlier in 2024, and has proven to meet the demanding requirements of the fleet expansion.

“Our team worked closely with the U.S. Navy throughout 2024 to ensure the IQNS would fulfill the operational needs of the MESR program. The successful testing and validation demonstrate the value of this system in providing advanced capabilities for our nation’s defense forces,” said Paco Santana, VP of Business Development, Defense at Greensea IQ.

Related News

ECOsubsea's sustainable hull-cleaning service vessel alongside the products tanker Maersk Callao in the Singapore anchorage. Image courtesy ECOsubsea

ECOsubsea's Next-Gen Hull Cleaning Robot is Ready for Action

ECOsubsea launched its Ultra High Efficiency Hull Cleaning Service (UHEHCS) in Singapore, introducing its new ROV. According to the company…

L-R, Dr Veerle Huvenne and Dr Filipa Carvalho. Image courtesy NOC

NOC Appoints Huvenne, Carvalho Chief Scientists

Two new chief scientists have been appointed to the National Oceanography Centre’s (NOC) Marine Autonomous Robotic Systems…

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

TotalEnergies Joins Reach Subsea’s Reach Remote USV Pilot Program

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has brought in TotalEnergies to its Reach Remote uncrewed surface vessel (USV) qualification program…

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

China Seizes Underwater “Lighthouses”

China's Ministry of State Security said on Tuesday that it had retrieved spying devices both on the ocean surface and in the depths of the sea…

Open Ocean Robotics Gets $2M Boost to Scale Up Commercial Ops

Canada-based maritime robotics and AI company Open Ocean Robotics has closed an investment round, securing $2 million to…

The Baker Hughes subsea digital ecosystem. Photo: Baker Hughes

Subsea Digitalization: Remote Control

The more production infrastructure we push to the seabed, the more data we need to pull back up. With it comes opportunity.Chevron’s landmark 6…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Falmouth Scientific (FSI) Introduces AquaPulse Acoustic System and Launches New Brand Identity
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Maritime Program Manager

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Chief Steward

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news