 
New Wave Media

March 8, 2022

Greensea Launches Hull Cleaning Spin-off Armach Robotics

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Marine software pioneer Greensea Systems Inc. has launched spin-off company Armach Robotics, that capitalizes on Greensea’s digital expertise to offer a subscription model robotic hull cleaning system using autonomy, intelligence and data fusion to tackle biofouling.

Armach Robotics is not a technology company and does not sell robots; it is a service provider offering a subscription for clean hulls and hull intelligence. Its resident cleaning robots to ships, ports, harbors and established service providers on a monthly subscription basis.

The in-water autonomous hull cleaning solution is capable of 100% coverage of the hull surface, excluding niche areas, and an accurate georeferenced hull condition survey is provided following each cleaning operation. The technology is not coating specific and is based on a state-of-the-art system, powered by Greensea’s autonomy, intelligence and data fusion technologies.

According to Armach, distinct advantages of its hull cleaning robot include its small platform enabling it to get into tighter spaces on the hull and make it one-man-portable, as well as caterpillar tracks that are kinder to hull coatings and a non magnetic adhesion to the hull, suitable for military vessels and non steel hulls. In addition, the use of a thoroughly tested brush system that is non destructive to the hull coating with the built-in system intelligence means it won’t overwork the coatings.

The system also reports back to the shipowner with valuable information, effectively creating a hull condition survey every time it cleans a hull. Any damage or corrosion is picked up early by the robot’s cameras and sensors, so a decision can be made on whether rectification is necessary or whether ongoing monitoring will suffice.

But Armach said the real "game changing" aspects of its system are its navigation and hull intelligence capabilities. With accurate navigation, robots can be autonomous, data can be referenced to the hull, and 100% coverage can be assured, the company said.

Rob Howard, VP Growth and Strategy at Armach Robotics, said, “Hull drag is time and money in the shipping business. The system we have devised represents the closest any company has got to fully autonomous hull cleaning. With our navigation solution, the robot’s route across the hull is optimized to within inches ensuring no areas are missed or over cleaned, so we can be efficient and fast in performing our service.”

Armach said it leverages Greensea’s proven navigation systems to ensure that the robot cleans the hull in the quickest and the most efficient way possible. As the robot cleans, the software operating it builds up an inch perfect "mental map" of every feature of the hull so it can be more efficient next visit, and it does so without the human input of divers or operators.

Ben Kinnaman, Greensea Systems and Armach Robotics CEO, said, “You can’t offer shipowners 100% hull cleaning coverage using an autonomous, robotic solution unless you have a very accurate navigation solution. We (Greensea) began working with the Office of (US) Naval Research back in 2018 on just a system to make proactive in-water cleaning with a robotic solution a reality for the first time. But we couldn’t find a manufacturer or vehicle partner that would enable us to enter this industry and achieve the level of potential that we saw. So we have spun the Greensea technology out into this new entity, Armach Robotics.”

Armach said it is currently in the "build it, prove it phase", which will allow it to build, develop and iterate the robotics platforms and prove that the technology and model work in the real world. The company is also working with first adopter partners toward a wider roll-out of pilot programs in 2022.

Armach’s bespoke on-hull navigation system is key to its business model (Image: Armach Robotics Inc)

Related News

Fig.1. General view of mapped bathymetry in the Baia Marine Protected Area. Image courtesy Norbit

Subsea Case Study: Acoustic Remote Sensing for Underwater Archaeology

The greatest archaeological treasures are not only hidden below the ground but many of them remain below water, on the  seabed and beneath.

Ocean Infinity Orders Six 85m Robotic Offshore Vessels from VARD

U.S.-based seabed survey and ocean exploration firm Ocean Infinity has hired VARD to design and build a new series of six…

Subsea Expo panel session. Rear Admiral Paul Halton is shown at the back. ©Global Underwater Hub

Subsea Expo Focuses on $3 Trillion Opportunity

One of the first major UK industry events since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic heard Tuesday morning how, after a…

The Deepsea Semi floating wind foundation design has been developed for use in floating wind farms and for off-grid applications including temporary electrification of oil and gas installations in harsh environments. ©DNV

DNV Grants AiP for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floating Wind Foundation Designed for up to 15MW Turbines

Classification society and assurance provider DNV has awarded Odfjell Oceanwind an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its new…

©XOCEAN

Ireland's First: XOCEAN Deploys Uncrewed Vessel for Survey in Irish Waters

XOCEAN last week launched an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) in Ireland to carry out an environmental survey of the seabed…

The AUV in driving position with manipulators folded. Photo Copyright: DFKI, Thomas Frank

Tech File: Dual-Arm AUV Emerges from German Consortium

A consortium led by the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) developed a holistic solution in the Mare…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SEATECHRIM

Specializes in manufacture of oceanography equipment and its components for operations in depths up to 6000m. We design and produce autonomous modules and moored buoys for monitoring of radioactivity and toxicity levels; marine magnetometer recording data; marine electric winches.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Creating a Digital Twin of the Ocean

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician III

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Superintendent

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news