Tuesday, January 17, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 17, 2023

Greensea, SeeByte Collaboration Fosters Ocean Robotics Innovation

Image courtesy Greensea

Image courtesy Greensea

Greensea Systems, creator of the open architecture platform OPENSEA, and SeeByte, with their mission-level autonomy system Neptune and embedded Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), have continued their collaboration to provide a comprehensive solution for ocean robotics operators, from vehicle platform to operation center.

The two companies are working together to provide advanced autonomy and sensor processing solutions that complement each other and push the cutting-edge of underwater robotics.

“I have had a long history with Greensea Systems. First, I was a customer of theirs at SeaBotix. Then I became a competitor to them in my early days with SeeByte. Now, I am proud to partner with them to advance the cutting-edge underwater robotics technology. Autonomy and advanced sensor processing go hand in hand. The tetherless ROV technology that we are building together under DIU will be game changing,” said Leverett Bezanson, SeeByte Engineering Manager US operations.

The two companies first came together in 2021 to field an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) solution under a DoD OTA (Other Transaction Agreement) led by the DIU (Defense Innovation Unit). This collaboration has resulted in a comprehensive solution built by two industry leaders. The tetherless ROV shown below will feature Greensea Autonomy built in EOD workspace, and SeeByte AI/ML Sensor processing with their video and forward looking sonar ATR.

US MCM and EOD Defense Units will not be the only ones to see the benefit of this integration, as the resulting vehicle perception, over the horizon command and control, and ML and AI ATR pipeline will also be available in the new commercially available OPENSEA Edge system from Greensea and the ATR system from SeeByte.

In common with the development of many autonomous maritime systems, the initial funding that enabled fast-paced roll-out has come from the military, but the rest of the undersea industry now gets to benefit. "Thanks to defense funding, and our willingness to enter into partnerships such as the one here with SeeByte, OPENSEA products will accelerate the viability, reduce the risk and cost, and increase the uptake of subsea autonomy in the commercial marine sphere," said Ben Kinnaman, CEO, Greensea. “The more rapid development of capabilities such as tetherless, over-the-horizon operation, enhanced object recognition and mission-based AI will provide a huge boost in slower autonomy adopting industries, such as offshore energy and ocean science.”

Over the last two years the partnership has grown to the point that Greensea and SeeByte are presenting complementary concepts. Shown are Greensea's Ben Kinneman (left) and Scott Reed CTO of SeeByte (right) presenting at the Canadian MCM Symposium. Image courtesy Greensea

Related News

Image courtesy UTEC

UTEC Demos Gavia AUV in Australia

Late last year UTEC, a Geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, hosted a live Gavia AUV demonstration at…

Image courtesy Saab Seaeye

ASI Deploys Falcon ROV in African Croc Infested Waters

ASI Group deployed a Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV into crocodile-infested waters in East Africa, crocodiles which have been preventing…

Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot on ship - ©Armach Robotics

Armach's Hull Service Robot Excels in Over-the-horizon Operation Trials

Armach Robotics said on Tuesday that it had reached a major milestone by operating its hull cleaning robot successfully in…

© BlueOrange Studio / Adobe Stock

How AI Can Help Protect the Oceans

You’ve seen the art AI image generators can create, and you may have played with natural language AI chatbots. You’ve benefited…

(Image: Subsea7)

Tech File: BORAbox Helps Collect Ocean Data

The BORA Blue Ocean Research Alliance, which includes National Oceanography Center (NOC) and Subsea7, launched the first…

©Sea-KIT

ThayerMahan Buys Sea-KIT USV

UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) specialist SEA-KIT on Thursday announced its first USV export sale to ThayerMahan…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news