Greensea IQ to Supply Crawler to U.S. Marine Corps

Source: Greensea IQ

Subsea robotics company Greensea IQ has been awarded a $5.36 million contract through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and Darley of Itasca, IL, for the delivery of a customized Bayonet 250 Amphibious Underwater Ground Vehicle for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON) project.

Designed for operations in both shallow water and surf zones, the Bayonet 250 provides autonomous capabilities for mine and explosive threat neutralization.

The Bayonet 250 exceeds the stringent mission criteria of the LEON project, a critical component of the Marine Corps’ robotic revolution strategy for operating in global littorals, enhancing safety for personnel while increasing operational efficiency.

Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
