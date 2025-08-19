Wednesday, August 20, 2025
 
New Wave Media

August 19, 2025

Saab Acquires Swedish Pressure Vessel Company

Source: Saab

Source: Saab

Saab has become the new owner of Deform AB in Degerfors, Sweden.

Deform is a forming company with four main business areas: pressure vessels, protection, heavy fabrication, and heavy equipment. The company specializes in hot and cold forming of various types of metallic materials. The business started in 1907 and has been called Deform since 1987. 

The company currently has 37 employees.

The acquisition strengthens the security of supply for the Swedish defense industry.

Deform has a long and close relationship with Saab as a supplier of specialty parts for Saab’s submarine production and is an important part of Kockums’ supply chain.

“Deform has a unique expertise in the shaping of tough and demanding materials. They supply, among other things, to Saab’s ongoing production of the Blekinge-class submarines. We see it as a winning solution for both Kockums and Deform to secure the supply chain and jointly develop more businesses by making Deform part of the Saab family,” says Mats Wicksell, head of Saab’s business area Kockums.

Related News

© NV5

NV5 Advances Hydrography in the Great Lakes: Join the August 27 Live Webinar

NV5 has unveiled its latest precision hydrography innovations in the Great Lakes, enabling maritime stakeholders to “Own the Lakebed…

Source: Blueye Robotics

Blueye Robotics to Deliver ROVs to the Netherlands Royal Navy

Blueye Robotics, together with local partner RVI Tools, has secured a major international contract to supply underwater remotely…

A hadal-class ocean lander, designed and built by the Universidad de Concepción (UdeC), Centro de Instrumentación Oceanográfica, is seen during buoyancy testing on the RV Kay-Kay in Dichato Bay, 38 kilometers north of the city of Concepción, in central Chile. The proximity and challenge of the Atacama Trench relentlessly draw UdeC engineers and scientists. Their ocean lander can downcast as a CTD-O in descent, remain in situ for extended periods on the trench floor, then upcast as a CTD-O/Rosett

Lander Lab: Chilean Ocean Lander Data Acquisition and Control System

IntroductionThere are enormous technological challenges in accessing and sampling hadal depths, but the recent surge in the…

Lowering Rhody into the lake. Credit: Marley Parker

Shipwreck Windfall: ROV Expedition Captures Maritime History

The chill, freshwater depths of Lake Ontario may not first come to mind when thinking about shipwrecks, but an expedition…

Brian Connon, Saildrone VP Ocean Mapping. Credit: Saildrone

Saildrone: USVs Have Only Scratched the Surface of Maritime Security

Increasing global instability and emerging threats are reinforcing the mission criticality of maritime security and ocean intelligence.

The Seaspan-Aker Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) design exceeds all Coast Guard ASC requirements and supports all 11 statutory missions. Image courtesy Seaspan

Icebreaker Construction: Seaspan, Bollinger, Rauma and Aker Arctic Team to Build USCG Icebreakers

In a major move to accelerate the U.S. Coast Guard’s icebreaking fleet expansion, Bollinger Shipyards, Rauma Shipyards, Seaspan Shipyards…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news