Saab Acquires Swedish Pressure Vessel Company

Saab has become the new owner of Deform AB in Degerfors, Sweden.

Deform is a forming company with four main business areas: pressure vessels, protection, heavy fabrication, and heavy equipment. The company specializes in hot and cold forming of various types of metallic materials. The business started in 1907 and has been called Deform since 1987.

The company currently has 37 employees.

The acquisition strengthens the security of supply for the Swedish defense industry.

Deform has a long and close relationship with Saab as a supplier of specialty parts for Saab’s submarine production and is an important part of Kockums’ supply chain.

“Deform has a unique expertise in the shaping of tough and demanding materials. They supply, among other things, to Saab’s ongoing production of the Blekinge-class submarines. We see it as a winning solution for both Kockums and Deform to secure the supply chain and jointly develop more businesses by making Deform part of the Saab family,” says Mats Wicksell, head of Saab’s business area Kockums.



