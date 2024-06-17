ABL Group Wraps Up Ross Offshore Acquisition

 
Global consultancy ABL Group has completed the transaction to acquire 100% of the shares of specialist energy consultancy Ross Offshore, which now will merge with ABL Group company AGR.

The combination of AGR and Ross Offshore will further strengthen the group’s center of technical excellence in wells, reservoirs and marine and survey management.

Integration of Ross Offshore into the AGR will boost its expertise where within oil and gas, marine and survey management, and energy transition projects including offshore wind, CCS and geothermal drilling.

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Ross Offshore has over 220 experts working on their clients` projects. As a result of becoming one team with AGR, the united team now numbers more than 500 professionals.

Going forward, Ross Offshore will operate under the AGR brand.

“Joining forces with Ross Offshore allows us to expand our technical offering in drilling project management, well engineering, and subsurface and asset evaluations, as well as to further enhance our capacity to support marine operations & rig management worldwide,” said Svein Sollund, CEO of AGR.

