Wednesday, December 13, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 13, 2023

Halogen Delivers Chlorine Analyzers for Offshore Wind Farms

(Image: Halogen Systems)

(Image: Halogen Systems)

Chlorine sensors manufacturer Halogen Systems announced it recently shipped its first batch of chlorine analyzers to be installed in offshore wind farms. The sensors, designed to measure the residual chlorine levels in seawater cooling systems, will help to prevent the growth of marine organisms that can prevent cooling systems from operating efficiently.

Biofouling is a major challenge for the offshore wind industry as it can reduce heat transfer and power output. It also increases maintenance and operational costs. Seawater chlorination is a widely used method to prevent biofouling. However, it requires careful monitoring and control to ensure the optimal dosage of chlorine to minimize the environmental impact.

Halogen said its chlorine sensors are based on a patented electrochemical technology and offer high accuracy, reliability and durability in harsh seawater conditions. The sensors can be easily integrated with the existing chlorination systems and provide real-time feedback and control, the manufacturer noted, adding the sensors also have a long service life, making them ideal for offshore applications.

Halogen's president, Michael Silveri, said, "We are very proud to be part of this innovative project that will contribute to the transition to renewable energy sources. Our chlorine sensors will help to ensure the optimal performance and longevity of the offshore wind turbines while protecting the marine environment. It is another great example of how our technology can provide solutions for various industries and applications."

Related News

Copyright pixardi/AdobeStock

Three Winners for Japan's 2nd Offshore Wind Power Tender

Japan's industry and land ministries on Wednesday picked three consortia, including one featuring Germany's RWE and its partners…

Image courtesy RenewableUK Cymru

Floating Wind Leasing Round in the Celtic Sea

The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland, has set out further details of a new…

(Photo: Van Oord)

Van Oord Completes Offshore Wind Farm Install

Van Oord completed the installation of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, located 18.5 km off the west coast of…

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 measured over 950 meters in diameter - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Russia to Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Blasts - RIA

Russia is waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines before making any request for compensation…

Arctic Fjord - full Kongsberg Discovery package for more efficient location, inspection and engagement with Alaskan pollock. - Credit: Ludeman Photographic - via Kongsberg

Kongsberg Discovery Partners with Arctic Storm for Advanced US-built Trawler-processor

The first US-built trawler-processor for Alaskan pollock in over three decades is now undergoing sea trials in the Northern Pacific…

Credit: Framo

Framo to Supply Suction Bucket Pumping Systems for Taiwan Offshore Wind Project

Framo said Wednesday it would supply suction bucket pumping systems for the foundations of Ørsted's Greater Changhua Offshore…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOAA Seed Funding Gives Small Startup a Boost
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Boatswain (Fisherman)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news