Friday, February 24, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 24, 2023

Heatwaves Decimate Sea Urchins, Molluscs - Study

  • Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University
  • Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University
  • Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University
  • Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University
  • Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University
  • Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University
  • Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University
  • Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University

Curtin University researchers believe rising sea temperatures are to blame for the plummeting number of invertebrates such as molluscs and sea urchins at Rottnest Island off Western Australia, with some species having declined by up to 90 per cent between 2007 and 2021.

Lead author Adjunct Professor Fred Wells, from Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said the west end of Rottnest Island had suffered a “catastrophic decline” in biodiversity.  “Since 1982, we have monitored biodiversity of marine molluscs and echinoderms including sea snails, clams, starfish and sea urchins on rocky reefs at Rottnest Island, Cottesloe, Trigg Point and Waterman,” Professor Wells said.

“Despite being sanctuary zones with the highest level of protection from human activities, we found that Radar Reef and Cape Vlamingh at Rottnest Island had suffered a catastrophic decline in biodiversity between 2007 and 2021, likely due to exposure to the warm Leeuwin Current.

“By contrast, the metropolitan coastline, which is not under the influence of the Leeuwin Current, was found to have well-preserved biodiversity and species richness.

“Overall, at the west end of Rottnest Island, the rocky reefs are badly depleted with a decline of 90 percent or more in biodiversity and density of molluscs.”

Professor Wells said a number of marine heatwaves on the west coast of WA in recent years that caused abnormally high ocean temperatures had impacted the area’s marine plant and animal populations.

“Our surveys in 1982 and 2007 showed Radar Reef and Cape Vlamingh had a mixture of tropical, temperate and WA endemic species. With increased sea temperatures we expected to see the proportion of tropical species increase, but this did not happen at the West End of Rottnest where all three groups declined substantially,” Professor Wells said.

“These findings demonstrate that even with the high degree of protection from direct human activities, these areas are not immune to the effects of global climate change.

“As far as we know, molluscs and echinoderms on other rocky reefs at Rottnest and other areas off the metropolitan coast are in reasonable numbers and we hope that in the near future these can provide larvae for repopulating Radar Reef and Cape Vlamingh.”

Published in Frontiers in Marine Sciences, the research is titled ‘Responses of intertidal invertebrates to rising sea surface temperatures in the southeastern Indian Ocean’. 

Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University

Related News

Three OOI Coastal Surface Moorings stand ready on deck as the R/V Neil Armstrong prepares for departure for a Pioneer Array deployment off the coast of New England. Each fully instrumented mooring weighs in at more than 8,000 pounds, making it necessary to carefully coordinate their movement on deck and deployment. Only one of these will be deployed in the Southern Mid-Atlantic Bight during the initial test deployment. Credit: Rebecca Travis /© Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

OOI‘s Pioneer Array Relocating to Southern Mid-Atlantic Bight

A team of scientists and engineers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) left Charleston, SC aboard the R/V Neil…

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Drillship to be Used for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

Offshore drilling company Transocean has agreed to invest in DEME Group’s subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources NV (“GSR”)…

Courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research

The Gulf of Mexico Is Getting Warmer

A new study quantifies the warming trend in the Gulf of Mexico’s ocean heat content over the past 50 years. The study, published…

Graham Bell, Head of Geoscience at Rovco. Image courtesy Rovco

Bell Joins Rovco as Head of Geoscience

Rovco strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience.Bell joins Rovco…

©TAQA

TAQA, Fugro in Europe's "First" Uncrewed Offshore Integrity Inspection

Oil and gas firm TAQA has partnered with the Dutch offshore survey company Fugro for a pilot project using uncrewed surface…

(Photo: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research)

They Say We Know More About the Moon Than About the Deep Sea. They’re Wrong

We know more about the Moon than the deep sea.This idea has been repeated for decades by scientists and science communicators…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mighty Quest to Unveil Our Blue Planet

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news