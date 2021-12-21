DNV: Hexicon's TwinWay Floating Wind Concept Feasible for Further Development

Energy expert and assurance provider DNV has provided Swedish floating wind tech firm Hexicon with a Statement of Feasibility for its TwinWay demonstrator which will be installed and operated at Metacenter, off the coast of Norway.

With achieving this first step in the certification process, DNV considers the TwinWay concept feasible for further development towards a full-scale demonstrator.

The intention of the TwinWay project is to show proof of concept for Hexicon´s floating wind foundation TwinWind. The innovative design allows for the deployment of more turbines per sea area, increasing the energy yield per acreage. Floating wind platforms also enable installation in greater water depth, allowing higher average wind speed and lower visual impact, DNV said.

“In DNV’s latest ETO, we forecast Norway’s future installed offshore wind capacity to be 3GW in 2030, 10 G Win 2040 and 14GW in 2050,” explains Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification. “To achieve this growth in a safe, reliable, and sustainable manner, Norwegian wind energy projects need access to robust and trusted risk management measures such as certification. Mitigating risks via certification is particularly valuable for floating offshore wind projects in securing project finance and demonstrating the operational application.”

"The Statement of Feasibility from DNV is a valued milestone in our TwinWay demonstrator project”, explains Marcus Thor, Chief Executive Officer of Hexicon. “After years of development, we are now progressing through the next project phase, aiming to deploy the full-scale version of our patented design for the first time.”

"Norway is at the forefront of developing floating wind having had the first full-scale floating wind turbine in operation since 2009 and currently has the world’s largest floating wind farm, Hywind Tampen, under construction, explains Sille Grjotheim, Director and Country Manager Norway for Renewables Certification at DNV.

"Certification of innovative projects like TwinWay helps to demonstrate the performance, reliability, and commercial viability of technological advances which push the boundaries of current technical and engineering knowledge. To further support the growth of floating wind in Norway with certification services, we have recently established a local certification team at DNV’s head office in Høvik.”





