PGS Hooks 3D Acquisition Project in Mediterranean Sea

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has secured a 3D project in the Mediterranean for a major energy company.

The Ramform Hyperion is scheduled to start the survey early March and the project has a total duration of approximately 30 days.

“We are very pleased with this acquisition project award, extending the Ramform Hyperion’s campaign in the Mediterranean until the end of March. After completing this project, the Ramform Hyperion will steam to the Norwegian continental shelf and commence well pre-funded multi-client projects,” says Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS.

This project was not included in the quarter four 2023 order book of $366 million, but it was included in the booked position as of mid-February.

PGS announces contract awards and multi-client projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, multi-client projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.