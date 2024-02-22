Thursday, February 22, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 22, 2024

PGS Hooks 3D Acquisition Project in Mediterranean Sea

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: PGS)

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: PGS)

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has secured a 3D project in the Mediterranean for a major energy company.

The Ramform Hyperion is scheduled to start the survey early March and the project has a total duration of approximately 30 days.

“We are very pleased with this acquisition project award, extending the Ramform Hyperion’s campaign in the Mediterranean until the end of March. After completing this project, the Ramform Hyperion will steam to the Norwegian continental shelf and commence well pre-funded multi-client projects,” says Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS.

This project was not included in the quarter four 2023 order book of $366 million, but it was included in the booked position as of mid-February.

PGS announces contract awards and multi-client projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, multi-client projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.

Related News

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Eidesvik-Agalas JV to Build New IMR Vessel on Charter with Reach Subsea

Eidesvik Offshore, together with Norwegian shipowner Agalas, has entered into an agreement to build a new construction support vessel (CSV)…

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell’s Sparta Development

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘substantial contract’ by Shell for the supply of subsea production…

(Credit: SubseaPartner)

SubseaPartner Secures Diving Intervention Contract with Equinor

Norwegian diving contractor SubseaPartner has secured a long-term frame agreement with energy giant Equinor for diving intervention…

(Credit: Amprion)

Prysmian Signs $5B Contracts with Amprion for Germany’s Offshore Wind

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has secured three contracts with German transmission…

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

(Credit: Seaway 7)

Seaway7 and Dong Fang Partner Up for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind

Seaway 7 and Dong Fang Offshore have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlining their intention to collaborate…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news