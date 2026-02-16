DUG Hooks Multi-Client Seismic Reprocessing Survey off Malaysia

DUG Technology, in partnership with Searcher Seismic, has signed an agreement for the provision of multi-client 3D seismic data reprocessing offshore East Sarawak.

Under the terms of the agreement, DUG and Searcher will reprocess previously acquired 3D seismic surveys within the agreed East Sarawak multi-client reprocessing area.

DUG will reprocess over 60 legacy 3D surveys covering an area of up to 45,000 square kilometers from original field data using its advanced FWI imaging technology and pre-stack imaging workflows to produce one seamless 3D seismic volume of superior quality.

The new, reprocessed multi-client 3D dataset will be made available for licensing to petroleum exploration and development companies enabling them to undertake more extensive evaluations of the remaining hydrocarbon potential in and around existing fields and infrastructure.

The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026 with final deliverables available from early-2027. Interim results will be available to assist with early acreage evaluation.

“We are very pleased to have secured this large multi-client project, and we look forward to working with our partner Searcher, our customers and other stakeholders in Malaysia to drive exploration success in this prolific hydrocarbon province with abundant upside potential. We expect that our advanced seismic imaging will contribute significantly towards increasing Malaysia’s petroleum reserves,” said Matthew Lamont, Managing Director of DUG.

“Partnering with DUG on this significant project underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality seismic data. The reprocessing will provide uplifted imagery, enabling increased prospectivity and driving exploration success in the region,” added Alan Hopping, Managing Director of Searcher.