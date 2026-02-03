Tuesday, February 3, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 3, 2026

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in Timor Sea

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a 3D seismic acquisition contract by Eni, covering the PSC TL SO 22-23 area in the Timor Sea.

The project comprises approximately 1,500 square kilometers and is scheduled to commence late in the first quarter of 2026.

The two-month survey will be conducted by Shearwater’s high-capacity vessel SW Bly, leveraging the company’s advanced acquisition capabilities and processing software to fast-track delivery of high-quality Decision Ready Data directly from the vessel to the client.

“This award strengthens Shearwater’s engagement with Eni and demonstrates their confidence in our efficient execution platform, advanced seismic technology and data quality. By delivering Decision Ready Data to Eni shortly after the data acquisition Shearwater will support timely and well-informed development decisions,” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater CEO.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

TotalEnergies Hires Fugro for North Sea Offshore Wind Survey

Fugro has been awarded a contract to carry out geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies 1 offshore wind farm being developed…

Eagle Explorer (Credit: SED Energy Holdings)

SeaBird Exploration Signs Contract Extension for Seismic Research Vessel

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm Seabird Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of SED Energy Holdings, has…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Moves to Expand Multi-Client Seismic Data Activity in Libya

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with North Africa Geophysical Company (NAGECO)…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts Multi-Client Data Reprocessing Scheme off Australia

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has launched the Bonaparte Basin PSDM Reprocessing Project, a new multi-client initiative…

Illustration (Credit: TDK Corporation)

TDK’s Tronics Launches High-Temp MEMS Sensor for Drilling Applications

TDK Corporation has expanded Tronics’ high-performance MEMS inertial sensor portfolio with the launch of the AXO315®T1, a…

KOIL Energy Subsea Distribution System (Credit: KOIL Energy)

KOIL Energy to Deliver Subsea Distribution System for US Oil Firm

U.S subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector KOIL Energy has secured a contract to supply a subsea distribution…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

MBARI Sets Sail Aboard a New Research Vessel
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news