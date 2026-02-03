Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in Timor Sea

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a 3D seismic acquisition contract by Eni, covering the PSC TL SO 22-23 area in the Timor Sea.

The project comprises approximately 1,500 square kilometers and is scheduled to commence late in the first quarter of 2026.

The two-month survey will be conducted by Shearwater’s high-capacity vessel SW Bly, leveraging the company’s advanced acquisition capabilities and processing software to fast-track delivery of high-quality Decision Ready Data directly from the vessel to the client.

“This award strengthens Shearwater’s engagement with Eni and demonstrates their confidence in our efficient execution platform, advanced seismic technology and data quality. By delivering Decision Ready Data to Eni shortly after the data acquisition Shearwater will support timely and well-informed development decisions,” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater CEO.