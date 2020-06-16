 
ABB's Hybrid Power and Propulsion for Færøysund Live Fish Carrier

Credit: ABB

Credit: ABB

ABB will provide a hybrid power and propulsion solution with integral energy storage for the under-construction Færøysund live fish carrier.

This will be the first live fish carrier to feature ABB hybrid power and propulsion solution with integral energy storage.

The 77m-long diesel-electric vessel is being built at the Aas Mek. Verksted AS shipyard in Vestnes, Norway, for Nova Sea Service AS, one of Norway’s largest producers of Atlantic farmed salmon. Due delivery in September 2021, Færøysund is Aas Mek. Verksted AS second newbuild for Nova Sea Service AS.

“We are very proud of the innovation behind this project and our role in supporting Nova Sea’s mission to deliver fresher, tastier products from farm to plate,” said Halvard Aas, Aas Mek. Verksted AS.

"Consumers are increasingly aware of the need for sustainability in the transport chain and our collaboration with ABB has resulted in a power plant solution for Færøysund that supports live fish transport while also minimizing carbon footprint.”

Onboard batteries will enable ‘peak shaving’ when the ship is operating at high loads, optimizing the energy management and reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Stored energy will also be critical for fish life support, acting as a reserve, if required, in the event of power outage or blackout. In environmentally sensitive areas, stored energy, supported by clean shore power connected via ABB technology, will enable emission-free operation.

“This is a very sophisticated live fish carrier whose energy efficiency contributes to sustainability in the food supply chain it serves and in its working environment,” said Sindre Sætre, head of ABB Marine & Ports business in Norway.  “Building on years of ABB experience in hybrid power solutions, we are proud to make a first delivery for a ship of this specialized type. The order also adds momentum to the shift towards green technologies being seen across the marine sector.”

ABB’s scope of supply consists of an electric, digital and connected propulsion package comprised of two ACS880 drives and two permanent magnet motors, the energy storage system including a battery pack, low voltage switchboards, and a power energy management system (PEMS). 

ABB is also overseeing all systems engineering, project management and commissioning, and will offer a full range of remote diagnostic services.

The live fish carrier includes a 3000m3 load compartment which can be separated into two wells, and a pressure loading and unloading system. Its sophisticated water treatment, oxygenation and circulation systems use ultraviolet light to eliminate pathogens and filters to control fish lice. With stress known to affect fish health and, ultimately, taste the methods ensure that cargo moves "in a safe and gentle manner”, according to Aas Mek.



